Tyson Fury suffered his second successive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in controversial fashion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. 'The Gypsy King' lost the pair's first meeting back in May via split decision - and the sequel also went to the judges' scorecards.

However, this time the scores weren't so close, as all three judges had the fight 116-112 in favour of the Ukrainian. It was a tough bout to score, as many of the rounds were close, but Fury clearly believed he had done enough to win the fight. Those score totals meant that the ringside officials only gave the 36-year-old four rounds across the entire fight.

A bewildered Fury shook his head as the scores were announced by ring announcer Michael Buffer. Put simply, he couldn't believe what he was hearing.