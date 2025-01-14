Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing on Monday afternoon following his second straight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December in a decision that has made several people ask, what is next for the Gypsy King?

Fury revealed, via a clip on social media, his decision to step away from the ring and was perhaps unsurprisingly met with scepticism. This is because it is not the first time that the 36-year-old has announced his retirement and is, in fact, the fifth. Most recently, the former world heavyweight champion announced his retirement in 2022 following his clash with Dillian Whyte, only to return later that same year to face Derek Chisora. He also had a two-and-a-half-year hiatus in 2015 following his historic victory over Wladimir Klitschko, where he dealt with issues such as mental health problems and substance abuse.

Tyson Fury's professional record (as of 14/01/25) 37 fights 34 wins 2 losses By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 2 Draws 1

He would return to action in 2018 when he overcame Albanian fighter, Sefer Seferi, in Manchester. Ahead of his return to action, however, Fury revealed what his post-boxing ambitions were and this could give some indication as to what direction we can expect to see him go in next.

Tyson Fury's Future After Boxing

The Gypsy King once revealed he'd like to be a doctor after boxing