Footage has emerged of Tyson Fury looking disappointed and downbeat exiting the ring after his controversial victory over Francis Ngannou last night in Saudi Arabia, with the heavyweight champion clearly not happy with his own performance. Maybe he even knows he got away with one as well thanks to the judges?

Fury was handed a split decision victory over Ngannou to avoid falling to a massive upset with two judges scoring the fight 96-93 and 95-94 in favour of The Gypsy King and the other judge scoring the contest 95-94 in favour of Ngannou.

The Englishman managed to survive a third-round knockdown after Ngannou landed a left hook. Many, however, believe the MMA fighter was unfortunate not to have won the contest when, previously, no one gave him a chance.

In a video uploaded to the Fight Hub TV YouTube channel, Fury can be seen, uncharacteristically, leaving the ring in a subdued manner without any signs of a celebration that naturally comes with victory as maybe he recognises he was lucky to have been given the decision victory. There were no signs of celebration from his team or his usually eccentric father John Fury either as they recognised Tyson had been in a surprisingly close and tough fight.

Fury acknowledged a few fans who offered some words of congratulations, but he appeared to almost look embarrassed to accept them. One fan could be heard saying: "Well done Tyson, well done," while a young fan fist pumped the WBC heavyweight champion.

Francis Ngannou impresses vs Tyson Fury

Ngannou, a man who had never professionally boxed before, nearly provided one of the biggest upsets in combat sport history. Most people dismissed the Cameroonian as any sort of threat to the unbeaten heavyweight champion and were even furious with the bout being made in the first place as they questioned the supposed lack of competitiveness.

A fight that was supposed to be a straight forward victory, and return to boxing after a 10-month layoff for Fury, turned into one that could have been a disaster for his future hopes of a unification fight.

Video: Tyson Fury looking dejected after Francis Ngannou fight

The bout which was named ‘The Battle of the Baddest’ kick-started the Riyadh Season, which is expected to play host to more heavyweight boxing clashes, including the unification fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Fury. Frank Warren has seemingly dismissed the proposal for the fight to take place on the 23rd of December, however, after the damage Fury took from his opponent last night. The Ukrainian will no doubt take a huge amount of confidence from the world heavyweight champion's performance, if he needed it.

The Gypsy King looked a shadow of himself in Saudi Arabia as he failed to trouble Ngannou with any sort of power punches or combinations. When he did land big shots, the former UFC heavyweight champion soaked them up comfortably.

For Ngannou, the bout has done no damage to his stock but in fact risen it, as one suspects that he will have plenty of offers for big money fights against the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder if he wishes to stay in boxing. Fury, meanwhile, will take heart from once again coming off the canvas to claim victory, but he will have to be considerably better if he is to beat Usyk.