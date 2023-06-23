Tyson Fury has become one of the most recognisable faces in boxing, but he certainly wasn't with his appearance at age 17.

The 'Gypsy King' is currently the reigning WBC heavyweight champion and has become a famous figure in UK sport.

He has been involved in some iconic fights since making a sensational transformation to return to the sport after beating Wladimir Klitschko, with his journey to recover from mental health struggles heavily documented.

However, long before his recent rise to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division, his appearance is remarkable given he has long hair.

Tyson Fury's next fight

Fury has been out of action since easing past Derek Chisora in December, and looked set to face Oleksandr Usyk in April but talks collapsed.

The pair are now reportedly back in talks over an undisputed title showdown in Saudi Arabia this December, but the WBC champion wants to compete this summer before any clash.

He has been heavily linked with a fight against UFC heavyweight Jon Jones and PFL star Francis Ngannou, but any official talks have yet to materialise.

Fury teased an official announcement on his social media this week, but time and options are running out if he is to get out this August.

He said: "We're coming, and we're bringing pain with us, we're bringing a whole lot of pain.

"Keep tuned, big announcement coming. I know I've said it a few times now, but I'm very excited. It's here, it's landed."

Tyson Fury looked completely different at 17

Despite Fury's iconic appearance throughout his boxing career, he hasn't always looked this way.

The 34-year-old surprisingly had extremely long hair at the age of 17 as a teenager, having shared pictures of himself posing with current wife Paris.

In the snap, Fury can be seen with a thick head of black hair in a sharp contrast to his current appearance where a clearly identifiable Paris can be seen alongside him.

He also has significantly less facial hair than his famous beard that he regularly sports in the ring, which has been accustomed to for fans.

It is a face which fans are likely to continue to see despite his threats of imminent retirement last year, with fights against Anthony Joshua and Usyk still on his list to complete before hanging up his gloves.

His wife Paris was originally in favour of his retirement after three extremely tough fights against Deontay Wilder, but he has admitted that he faced a struggle turning his back on the sport he loves.