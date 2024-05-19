Highlights Tyson Fury stands to lose nearly half of his earnings to UK tax laws after his fight with Oleksandr Usyk, but he'll still take home over £53 million.

Despite losing a significant amount to taxes, Fury plans to give back through charitable donations and still provide for his seven children delicately.

Fury's focus remains on the rematch with Usyk in October, showing determination to bounce back after his loss and continue earning high sums.

It has been reported that Tyson Fury is set to earn up to £100 million for last night's loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The fight, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was a 70/30 split in favour of the Gypsy King, with his opponent due to earn in excess of around £30 million. A huge sum of money, figures that upcoming boxers can only dream about. However, Fury’s loss last night is not the only loss he is about to encounter.

The British heavyweight is set to lose nearly HALF of his earnings which he made last night due to the United Kingdom’s tax laws. According to Stocklytics, Fury is set to pay £44,986,203 in income tax, with another £2,002,764.60 due to be paid for national insurance purposes. These figures would mean the Brit is only going to see just over £53 million of his initial purse. We say only, it's still a healthy sum, but it's a big chunk of money gone from his initial purse!

Tyson Fury's Loss of Earnings Explained

A Stocklytics spokesperson explained: "If you are a resident in the UK you have to pay tax on overseas earnings in the same way, and that remains the same no matter how much someone might earn."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury will reportedly take home £53,011,032.40 from the Oleksandr Usyk fight.

Fury will be no stranger to this rule, though. The former heavyweight champion of the world earned roughly £48 million over his three-fight battle with Deontay Wilder, meaning that he will have encountered this rule before, as all the fights were held in the United States.

Where there’s a will, there’s always a way, however, and a financial spokesperson has said there are loopholes around paying this amount of tax: “You can offset some money by making a charitable donation, and there is a suggestion Tyson Fury will be making a £1 million gift to support Ukraine charities, which would reduce his liability a little."

Tyson Fury's earnings from Oleksandr Usyk fight Total prize money £100m Income tax £44,986,203 National insurance £2,002,764.60 Total take home £53,011,032.40

Fury, renowned for his tough upbringing and down-to-earth nature, has already planned what he is going to do with his money – and leaving it to his kids isn’t in the Gypsy King’s ideas.

Tyson Fury Discusses His Wealth

"I want my kids to get their own money, do their own things, and be their own people. I don't believe in just giving all your money to your kids, but it will make them weak, spoiled, and not value anything, worthless. They'll end up getting to 35 and never having done anything for themselves, apart from spending dad's money. They'll be middle-aged looking in the mirror and being disappointed.

"If I buy my son a Lamborghini as soon as he passes his test, he'll probably kill himself in it. But he also wouldn't appreciate it. But if he works hard and gets himself a 2004 Corsa, he will be outside washing the ---- out every day, hoovering it top to bottom. And I will be proud of him because he has done it himself."

"I will help them with business deals and investments, but I am not a person who will just give everyone an easy life. Hard work, dedication, and sacrifice are what makes people strive for different things."

With respect to Tyson, he does have seven children, so splitting his money with his kids may not leave him with too much for himself to enjoy.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury II

There is a contractual agreement for a rematch, which has been spoken about for October, and Fury is adamant on taking it. “Yeah, for sure. We go back, have a little rest, and spend some time with our families and get it back on in October. I believe I won that fight, but I’m not going to sit here and make excuses. It was a good fight.”

If the rematch does take place, we’re sure Fury won’t struggle to make any of that money which he has paid back in taxes.