Highlights Fresh reports have emerged claiming that Tyson Fury made a rather crude gesture towards his sparring partner, which led to his eye being cut and the Oleksandr Usyk fight being postponed.

The Gypsy King withdrew from the fight a few weeks ago after sustaining the serious facial injury, and now it's emerged that he was fooling around moments before the blow.

Fury reportedly thrust his crotch area into the backside of his sparring partner, which he didn't appreciate.

Weeks removed from the disappointing news that Tyson Fury's huge heavyweight championship bout against Oleksandr Usyk had to be postponed due to a bust open eye suffered by the Gypsy King, it has now been revealed just exactly how the injury occurred, with a shocking confession from Fury's sparring partner revealing all.

It was meant to be merely a few days until Fury and Usyk stepped into the ring opposite each other in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and showed the world just exactly what heavyweight boxing was about. For the Ukrainian, he was going in undefeated trying to produce another shock, much like he did against Anthony Joshua. For Fury, meanwhile, although he was also entering the fight undefeated, this was a redemption bout on the biggest stage of all, proving to the world that his Francis Ngannou performance was merely an anomaly. Yes, he did win that fight, but he was not at all convincing.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk postponement

Sadly, however, this huge fight with massive ramifications isn't taking place when it was supposed to, and has since been delayed until the 18th of May. It came as a surprise to everyone when Fury announced to the world that he would have to postpone the bout, but upon revealing the severity of the injury, it was immediately understood that the fight couldn't go ahead, as all it would take was one Usyk punch to land for Fury to be cut open again.

What actually happened in the sparring session?

Simply understood to be a sparring injury, it has been revealed by Fury's sparring partner Agron Smakici exactly what happened. Smakici, a 20-2 Croatian heavyweight, apparently didn't take kindly to a crude action from the heavyweight Fury and responded in an angry manner, something he appears to regret.

It has been alleged that Fury thrust his crotch area into the backside of Smakici, in a joking manner, but the Croat, however, didn't see the funny side, as he responded by landing an elbow on the eye of the heavyweight champion. Smakici, speaking to SunSport, mentioned how he "deserved respect" and wanted to prove to Fury that he wasn't someone to joke about with.

"He did it, but it was a joke. He is a comedian. Yes, it made me a little more serious, it made me want to show him what I had. But it was a clean punch and the elbow was not on purpose."

A clear admission to what happened, it appears it was a gesture that Smakici took as disrespect and felt the need to prove to Tyson that he is a viable sparring partner and a viable heavyweight. With this added enthusiasm, though, a stray elbow entered and ended any plans Fury had of facing Usyk.

There appears to be no hard feelings, though, as Smakici has since revealed that after the sparring, Fury approached him and said: "Great sparring, accidents happen."

Evidently nothing more than just two adrenaline-fuelled heavyweights trying to get the best out of each other, it is a shame that it has put a stop to Fury's plans of fighting in February, especially upon seeing the huge body transformation that he underwent going into this fight.

It means boxing fans will now have to wait three more months until the ultimate heavyweight showdown commences. Let's just hope no more sparring injuries occur in that time and the boxing world can get the fight they've so patiently waited for.