Highlights Tyson Fury has made a controversial decision ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' is scheduled to go head-to-head with Usyk for a second time on the 21st of December.

Fury suffered the first defeat of his professional career against the Ukrainian back in May.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has made a controversial decision ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King' back in May.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, has confirmed that the rematch between Usyk and Fury is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Tyson Fury Agrees to Keep his Father John in his Corner

The move comes as a bit of a shock to boxing fans

Ahead of the rematch with the Ukrainian superstar, 'The Gypsy King' has agreed to keep his dad, John, as part of his corner. In the first clash in May, Fury's corner was criticised for the advice given to their fighter.

Trainer SugarHill Steward, assistant Andy Lee and dad John were all offering their opinion to Fury in between rounds. However, Tyson's father was at the centre of criticism after the fight.

According to iFL TV, Fury's manager, Spencer Brown, has confirmed the same three men will be in the corner for the rematch in December.

In the build-up to the first fight, Fury Sr made a name for himself when he headbutted a member of Usyk's team and left himself covered in blood.

Members of the Boxing Community have Had their Say on John Fury

Carl Froch was critical of Fury Snr

Following his son's defeat, former boxing world champion Carl Froch was very critical of his corner work. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "When you've got three people - including Big John Fury the fighting man - when you've got him in the corner shouting and screaming at you while you've got two other people giving you advice, that means you're listening to absolutely nobody. I thought that was terrible and really unprofessional in his corner. It was bad."

Fury's uncle, Peter - who has trained Tyson in the past - told October Red: "There should only be one man in the corner, there shouldn’t be three or four.

"Some are too emotional in the corner and some are giving the wrong advice. I think the only one that spoke a little bit of sense in the last dying stretch of it was SugarHill, who said 'put it on him'.

"When you go into fights, it doesn’t matter who it is, it could be a family member, but you’ve got to give precise clear information, and the thing I always say to the fighter is, ‘Are you listening, do you understand what I’ve just told you to do?’

"There were too many people, but maybe Tyson wants that? I don’t know, it’s been years since dealing with me. I don’t know what the situation is but clearly for me the game plan was wrong and only one should be speaking. How can you listen to all that? It’s going a bit panicky and it’s all over the place."