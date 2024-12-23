Tyson Fury has revealed his honest feelings on retirement following his devastating loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title rematch on Saturday night. 'The Gypsy King' has now lost to the Ukrainian in two successive fights - coming up short on the judges' scorecards on both occasions.

Following his unanimous decision loss over the weekend, Fury is suspended from boxing. However, once that ban is up, a decision must be made on whether he will continue his career. A former two-time world champion, it could be argued that the Morecambe man has nothing left to prove in the sport.

Fury was openly raging over the way that he was treated by the judges on Saturday night. He left the ring without even doing a post-fight interview and was still noticeably upset when he faced the media at a press conference later in the evening. He also refused to comment on if he would return to the ring.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 23/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 23 37 Wins 23 34 Losses 0 2 Draws 0 1

Tyson Fury Defiant Message Amid Retirement Speculation

The two-time heavyweight champion seems clear on his future