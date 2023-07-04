Anthony Joshua has been practicing a new training method by using a mattress as a punch bag, and Tyson Fury was quick to try and troll him.

'AJ' is currently training with new coach Derrick James ahead of a potential rematch with Dillian Whyte, which is set to take place in London next month.

With another huge clash against Deontay Wilder likely to follow at the end of the year, Joshua will now be pushing himself in training in the US.

And his latest Rocky style training method has drawn a response from none other than bitter rival Fury.

Anthony Joshua's next two fights set to be completed

Joshua has been in talks over both an August return and a mega-money showdown with the 'Bronze Bomber' in Saudi Arabia this December.

Despite some significant doubt, reports have now emerged that Whyte has signed a contract to be Joshua's summer opponent which is set to be announced in due course.

Fresh meetings were also held with Wilder's team and the hope is that this event can also be announced shortly too as the Briton's future will finally be mapped out.

Eddie Hearn said: "Obviously with our meetings with Saudi on Friday, Thursday, we're in a really great place we virtually have a deal agreed in principle subject to a few final discussions.

"We're meeting them again on Monday. I think we're in a good place, but we want to fight on August 12th, and it's important to his development and his momentum that he does and that's still the plan."

Anthony Joshua's training mocked by Tyson Fury

Joshua posted footage today, just hours before an expected announcement, of himself training but with a surprising method.

'AJ' stood in front of a mattress which had been propped up against the wall and began letting his hands go on it, practicing his steady combinations.

The footage was posted on his Snapchat and used by journalist Michael Benson who posted it on his Instagram account.

Joshua's bitter rival Fury elected to respond to the footage, writing "Proper sausage" with three laughing emojis alongside it.

However, one fan became involved and defended Joshua, joking: "Coincidentally that is Tyson Fury's next announced opponent. He should take it easy on it."

Joshua and Fury looked at one stage that they could finally be settling their rivalry last year after the 'Gypsy King' offered him a title shot, but the contract deadline was missed.

It also appeared negotiations could resume this year, but Joshua has opted to pursue an alternative route by finally getting his hands on Wilder.