Tyson Fury has left fans gobsmacked after revealing how much money he has in the bank in a recent interview. The British boxing legend’s career took a stumble earlier this year when he was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk, his first professional boxing defeat on record. The Gypsy King, now 36, has suggested his priorities may have changed since that bout in May to prioritise financial incentives after the Ukrainian fighter stripped him of his belts.

All hope is not lost that Fury could reclaim these straps, however, as the two have organised a rematch for later this year on the 21st of December, but as rumours circle that the Brit could be moving out of the prime of his career, the boxing legend says his priorities must shift with them. He now says his first question when asked about a fight, an advertisement, or promoting something is simple: “How much?”

Tyson Fury's Priorities Have Changed

He used to be about legacy, but now he's about money