Tyson Fury has made one of the biggest comebacks we have ever seen in the boxing world since his return to the ring back in 2017. The Gypsy King reigns as the WBC heavyweight champion, a title he beat Deontay Wilder for in 2020. Since his championship victory, the 35-year-old has fended off multiple challengers, including a Wilder rematch, Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora.

Fury's last fight, however, was against a rather surprising opponent, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who was taking part in his professional debut in the sport. Many would even tell you that the champion was lucky to come away with the win after being knocked down in round three, but according to the judges, he did get the job done, winning in the end via split decision.

After clashes with two powerhouses of combat sport, Fury has now answered the question many would want to know the answer to. Who hits harder between Ngannou and Wilder? Speaking to The Stomping Ground, the Brit had no doubts whatsoever about who was the harder puncher.

“Deontay, by far. Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn’t really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn’t like he was dynamite and every time he hit me I was wobbled. Just one shot to the back of the head and that was it. Wilder’s still the biggest puncher I’ve ever been in the ring with by a mile.”

Ngannou's Step Into the Boxing World

The former UFC heavyweight champion chose to swap the Octagon for the ring last year after a contractual dispute with the UFC and Dana White. Since then, it's safe to assume that he will be feeling rather disappointed that he's lost both of his fights inside the ropes of a boxing ring. The Cameroonian's debut on the boxing scene caused controversy as he lost to The Gypsy King via split decision, despite knocking Fury down during their bout in the third round. That meeting between the two heavyweights was not a title fight, but that would not have impacted Ngannou's desire to win, and he was unlucky not to have his hand raised at the end.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Francis Ngannou landed 59 punches vs Tyson Fury in 10 rounds, compared to Deontay Wilder's 72 in 12 rounds during their trilogy fight.

The 37-year-old then met Fury's British rival Anthony Joshua in the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this month, and suffered a knockout defeat in just the second round. Ngannou has bemoaned that defeat, claiming he was "tricked" and did not feel right in the dressing room moments before his entrance. He has also, however, admitted that he doesn't remember much of the fight, claiming to only recall AJ's very first punch.

Deontay Wilder's Reign

Wilder held the WBC heavyweight championship for two years before his loss to Fury in 2017. The American defended his title multiple times during that two-year reign, seeing off challenges from names like Luis Ortiz, Dominic Breazeale, and Eric Molina.

Since his second defeat at the hands of Fury, Wilder has stepped into the ring on two more occasions, recording one defeat and one victory. After a knockout victory over Robert Helenius in Brooklyn, Wilder met Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia, losing via split decision. That defeat was his first that did not come at the hands of The Gypsy King.

The American has recorded 43 wins from 47 fights, 42 of those by knockout, losing three times, and drawing once, which also came in a clash with Fury. Those 42 knockouts show testament to Fury's comments on just how hard the American can hit.

The Gypsy King's Rise to the Top

In 2015, Fury began his rise to the top as he ended a historic title reign. The Gypsy King met Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Germany in a fight surrounded by controversy on the night. Fury, however, eventually ended the Ukrainian's decade-long title reign as he unified the titles following a 12-round unanimous decision victory.

Fury is set to continue his rise with another mega clash when he meets another Ukrainian in Oleksandr Usyk in May in his next title defense. That fight could set up a dream match for boxing fans as Anthony Joshua is expected to take on the winner of that fight following his victory over Ngannou earlier this month.

Since his reign began, Fury has become one of the biggest names today, not just in boxing. The Gypsy King has appeared on WWE television multiple times, even taking part in a match as he defeated Braun Strowman at WWE's Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The 35-year-old also made an appearance at Clash at the Castle in 2022 when he knocked out Austin Theory, preventing him from interfering in Drew McIntrye's world title match.

