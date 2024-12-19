Tyson Fury has revealed who he thinks he is the best boxer in the United States right now, and he's a popular pick.

Fury is commanding headline after headline this week as he's set to return to the ring on Saturday, the 21st of December, and has already landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for his highly-anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. The heavyweight boxers fight for the unified world heavyweight boxing championship titles, which Usyk won in the first Fury fight in May.

Tyson Fury Names The Best US Boxer

Fury didn't hesitate before picking Gervonta 'Tank' Davis