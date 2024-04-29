Highlights Tyson Fury fought his way back from depression and addiction to stage one of the most remarkable comebacks in boxing history.

Mental health struggles plagued Fury despite his outward persona as a larger-than-life boxer in the public eye.

Fury's journey serves as an inspiration for men's mental health advocacy and emphasises the importance of seeking help.

In an age where mental health among men is slowly starting to become a more serious issue, even famous sports stars are starting to discuss it as a hot topic. One of those is Tyson Fury, an advocate for men's mental health who has experienced possibly the worst of it all, and has since proven that there is a way out.

Dealing with depression and substance abuse after his 2015 win against Wladimir Klitschko and having to relinquish his titles as a result, he managed to fight through to perform one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history against Deontay Wilder, holding the American WBC Champion to a draw in just his third fight back.

However, it wasn't easy to return to boxing for the "Gypsy King," as he reportedly "needed someone with him 24/7" during the height of his depression, as revealed by close friends such as fellow boxer Isaac Lowe.

Tyson Fury's Battle With Depression

Suicidal thoughts, alcohol & drug abuse, and massive weight gain all were problems for Fury

"Someone had to be with him 24/7. More or less all the time," Lowe said on an episode of "Fury Uncovered."

"You can be the richest man in the world, you can have everything. But if you've got horrible thoughts going through your head, you're better being with someone."

Tyson Fury's professional boxing record (as of 29/04/24) 35 fights 34 wins 0 losses By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 0 Draws 1

Tyson Fury never seemed to show how he was feeling to the public. He always was, and still is, a massive character within the boxing world. A large part of his fame, along with his immense talent, is, of course, his personality. He set about entertaining his fans from the very start and perhaps that may have played a part in how he eventually cracked. Various memorable moments included coming into a press conference dressed as Batman, and even staging a fight with The Joker before it began. Not short of a comment or two, it would have been almost impossible to see what Fury was going through on the inside.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury's return fight vs Sefer Seferi came 924 days after he beat Wladimir Klitschko.

Tyson Fury's Return to Boxing

After beating Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta, Fury took on Wilder, holding him to a draw

However, the rebound from that has been incredible. Staging an almighty trilogy with Deontay Wilder will probably go down in history as one of the best trilogies of all time as well as providing the ultimate way to prove that he had well and truly returned. There was never a question after the first fight, the last two only cemented that.

Since then, we've seen him become more public about his story. Partially, Fury remains an inspiration to anyone trying to make it in boxing, but he also remains a strong ambassador for mental health. Men's mental health often doesn't get spoken about enough, something which Tyson Fury is attempting to change in the modern day. His various appearances outside the boxing scene have had a focus on the journey he went through to return and the obstacles he's had to overcome in order to not only make a comeback to boxing, but to find a way back to the same level he was fighting at before.

To even be put into the same bracket as the likes of Anthony Joshua is amazing considering how far he fell, but we can't underestimate how much all of this has impacted not only him, but millions across the world.