The Gypsy King is back with a new picture making the rounds on social media, and fans are weighing in with their opinions on his physique.

The 29th of April was the date where Tyson Fury was supposed to take on Oleksandr Usyk in the undisputed heavyweight showdown before disagreements between the two parties led to a breakdown in negotiations.

Fury’s physique has always been a hot topic of debate, with his incredible body transformation from 2017-2022, where he lost 10 stone, being down to a strenuous exercise regime with the main goal of getting him ready to be able to fight in the ring once again.

However, the newly released picture of Fury and his team has got everybody talking, especially about that fight at the end of April that never materialised.

Tyson Fury's current physique

One fan on Twitter commented on the picture saying, "Yeah, no way was he fighting Usyk in a few weeks," indicating that he thinks the Gypsy King is in no shape to have given Usyk a real contest if the fight was to go ahead.

Other fans chimed in and agreed by reacting, “Looks in terrible shape” and “Some weight put on."

Fury has never been viewed as having the fittest or leanest physical frame, but that has never hindered his performances in the ring.

Widely considered as one of the top heavyweight boxers, if not the top in this era, Fury has taken on and beaten the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, and Dillian Whyte.

Other fans are still confused by how Fury is as good as he is when he doesn’t have the physique as the other top names in the sport.

One fan commented: “Will never not baffle me how someone built like this is a top 2 heavyweight in the world."

Another fan shared similar views, going on to say: “I will never understand how you can spend every living moment in the gym and still look like this, phenomenal fighter, maybe the best ever, but it defies logic.”

One fan jumped to the Gypsy King’s support, commenting: “Y’all keep leg and body shaming people look at them. The one with the ugliest body shape and leg is the boxing world champion."

The juxtaposition between Fury’s physique and his status as one of the top ranked heavyweights in the world shows that you don’t have to have the best body in the business to achieve some incredible feats.

Boxing world champion he is, and with a body that resembles and resonates with a lot of people all over the world.