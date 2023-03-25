A week is a long time in boxing.

No sooner had Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk agreed their heavyweight unification bout at Wembley Stadium for the 29th of April, it was called off.

Despite Usyk agreeing to a remarkable 70-30 split in Fury’s favour, talks broke down and that sensational looking fight appears to be no more.

What is next for Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury?

With the Fury mega-fight seemingly dead in the water once and for all, the Ukrainian may find himself fighting mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois next.

The Brit has a 19-1 record, and has only been forced to go the distance on one occasion, a points win over Kevin Johnson back in 2018. His only defeat was in November 2020 when he was knocked out in the 10th round by Joe Joyce. He is clearly a capable fighter, but several leagues below Fury.

Fury is also now on the hunt for his next challenge. He has no shortage of suitors, so significant is his draw and by extension the size of the purse.

The frontrunner appears to be Joe Joyce, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN, the Olympic silver medallist from the 2016 Rio Olympics, and the current interim WBO heavyweight champion.

He has an unblemished 15 wins out of 15 in his professional career and is a very accomplished fighter. The all-British clash plays well to some fans, but there is no hiding that this is a significant step down from the Usyk fight.

The clash with Usyk looked set to offer fans the chance to have a unified heavyweight champion for the first time since Lennox Lewis. With talks breaking down so fast and so dramatically, there maybe no resurrecting it in the future, while Fury vs Anthony Joshua, another fight that fans were desperate to see, also appears a no go.

Fury will have time to get himself in shape for a potential clash with Joyce as he is fighting Zhilei Zhang on the 15th of April. On the basis that Joyce wins that, the earliest that he could fight Fury would be this summer.

Fight fans will hope that Fury’s position softens and that his camp and Usyk’s can come to an agreement and reschedule their title decider. If not, it looks like Usyk vs Dubois, with Fury targeting a fight against Joyce this summer.