Tyson Fury has been dominant in boxing - but could he be a leading face in the UFC?

The 'Gypsy King' has yet to be defeated in the boxing ring, beating the likes of Wladmir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte.

He has also become one of the most talked-about names in sports which has seen him linked with a fight against ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou.

However, it remains to be seen how he would fare in a non-licensed fight, which podcaster Joe Rogan suggested UFC champion Jon Jones would get the upper hand.

Now many fans are eagerly wanting to know the outcome of the fantasy fight, which would only happen if Fury steps into the octagon.

Fury's feud with Jones

Fury has held a high-profile feud with 'Bones' in recent weeks as the pair argued over who would win a fight.

Jones ignited their feud on Twitter, writing: "Hey Tyson, it seems like Joe may have struck a nerve.

"I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage.

"If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out.

The 'Gypsy King' then ranted about a fight with Jones in an Instagram video, shouting: "I see Jon Jones has piped up, Jon you're talking about me in the cage.

"If you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest and let me know. You're a great fighter Jon, but you're no boxer that's for sure."

Dana White's fight offer

UFC president Dana White has now attempted to capitalise on the new rivalry and is willing to make it happen in the octagon.

He said at a press conference: “The offer is out there if you want to do it in the UFC. I know he was messing around a little with MMA for a little while there, let’s do it.

"Let’s answer the question. If you want the fight, if you want the title of baddest man on the planet, let’s do it. I’m in. We could all talk about this forever, but there’s only one way to find out.

"I’m willing to do it. Tyson can call me himself. He has my number, we have a good relationship, or Tyson’s people can call me and we’ll get it done.”

Fury has never fought in the cage, and it is highly unlikely he intends to given his current trajectory in the boxing ring.

Equally, Jones has his own plan and could even retire once he makes a defence of his UFC belt against Stipe Miocic.