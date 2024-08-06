Highlights Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has given his official prediction for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

The pair were due to meet on the 20th of July before medical issues on the part of 'Iron Mike' caused the bout to be postponed.

The pair will now go head-to-head on the 15th of November.

Tyson Fury has given his official prediction for Mike Tyson's upcoming showdown with Jake Paul. The new date for the controversial boxing showdown was recently revealed.

The pair were due to meet on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas before medical issues on the part of 'Iron Mike' caused the bout to be postponed.

The fight has officially been moved to the 15th of November, when the highly-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will also take place.

Tyson hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw. Since the confirmation of the bout, many in the boxing community have slammed the decision to sanction the contest as a professional fight.

Tyson Fury Predicts a Mike Tyson Knockout

'Iron Mike's' last knockout win came in 2003

The former heavyweight champion, Fury, believes Tyson will shock the world and teach 'The Problem Child' a lesson when they eventually go head-to-head. In a clip re-shared by MMA READ, 'The Gypsy King said:

“Listen, if Mike Tyson hits anybody, I don’t care if he’s 90, he’s gonna knock them out cold, in’t he? Obviously I have to back Mike Tyson. I’m named after the legend and I’ll back him. As he always backs me I’m backing Mike for the knockout. Come on, Mike!”

While Tyson hasn't stepped in the ring since his clash with Jones Jr, Paul has been very much active in the sport. His last outing took place in July, when he defeated former UFC fighter, Mike Perry.

Mike Tyson's Health Status Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

The boxing legend is suffering from a debilitating health condition

'Iron Mike' is suffering from a debilitating health condition that can impact his mobility and speech. The condition first sparked concerns among fans in 2022 when he was spotted using a wheelchair at the Miami International Airport. Tyson was also seen using a walking stick in New York, a condition later explained as sciatica.

According to the NHS, sciatica is a condition where the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back through the hips and down to the feet, becomes irritated or compressed, causing debilitating pain. Symptoms include tingling, numbness, and weakness, particularly in the bottom, back of the leg, foot, and toes. If left untreated, the pain and discomfort can become debilitating, severely affecting a person's quality of life. Symptoms can often worsen at night or with slight movements.

Iron Mike confirmed the news about his condition back in a 2022 interview with Newsmax, saying: “I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk! Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now. Everybody in my house is truly blessed, and we’re all very grateful for whatever we have.”

Tyson recently suffered a medical emergency on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May. He reportedly felt nauseous and dizzy on the flight, and when they arrived at LAX, paramedics were on hand to assess him. The official statement said: "Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."