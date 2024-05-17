Highlights A fascinating video has emerged online comparing Tyson Fury's strategy in the final round of a fight to Oleksandr Usyk's.

In Fury's fight, he was going up against Otto Wallin, and looking to see out the fight, defending what he had.

In Usyk's fight, he was against Anthony Joshua, where he was on the front foot looking to win via stoppage, rather than relying on the judges.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk finally meet in the ring on the 18th of May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, and with fight night fast approaching, things are getting tense and every small detail is being analysed.

Usyk will surely look to use his speed advantage against the size and height of the Gypsy King, and there is every chance this fight could well go the full 12 rounds. If that were to be the case, who would deal with it better, and who would it benefit?

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk in the 12th Round

Video analyses Fury vs Otto Wallin and Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Footage has emerged of how both fighters have coped in the past when taken the distance. Fury was in for 12 against Otto Wallin, while Usyk went the distance against Anthony Joshua. And while studying and analysing the footage, it seemed clear that Fury and Usyk utilised different strategies in those respective fights.

Tyson Fury in the 12th vs Otto Wallin

Against Wallin in 2019, Fury adopted a very defensive strategy, relying on clinches and holds, rather than trying to go for the KO. He seemed content to let Wallin, who, like Usyk, had a size disadvantage to deal with, do most of the work. Early in the round, Wallin landed a crisp shot that set the tone. Fury was also cut above his right eye in this fight, and this was reopened in a recent sparring session, which Usyk will surely look to target given the opportunity. As the round went on, Fury seemed more and more reliant on keeping it close, rather than using his height and reach advantage.

Oleksandr Usyk in the 12th vs Anthony Joshua

When he faced Joshua for the second time in 2022, Usyk, who got the victory by split decision, adopted a different strategy to Fury. He outworked AJ throughout the round. Some solid combination shots did for AJ, and helped Usyk retain his titles on the night. Joshua managed to get some decent shots in, it must be said, but Usyk was able to withstand these and hold out impressively. The Ukrainian is known for coming on strong when the rounds get late, and this was no exception.

It was after the second Joshua fight that the seeds were sown for Usyk vs Fury.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet," said Usyk, ESPN's No. 2 heavyweight and No. 6 pound-for-pound boxer. "I'm sure. I'm convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him. And if I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

Related Why Tyson Fury Refused to Look at Oleksandr Usyk During Face-Off Tyson Fury didn't look once at Oleksandr Usyk during their face-off, and now a possible reason why has emerged.

In terms of strategy against Usyk, if there is a weakness in the Ukrainian, it might just be the body. As an amateur, Usyk was hurt to the body by Kazakh Vassiliy Levit and dropped to the body by Artur Beterbiev, both times in 2011. It was the same thing with Azerbaijan’s Magomedrasul Majidov in 2013. Southpaw Krzysztof Glowacki had him over from a left to the body in 2016, although it was ruled a slip and Usyk’s balance was off. Then, of course, there was the controversial Daniel Dubois low shot last year, and the subsequent Dubois follow-up assault on the body that had Usyk – at times – out of sorts, until The Cat did what The Cat does.

However, conventional wisdom dictates that if anyone gets Fury, they will do it with a big right hand and if Usyk gets stopped, it will be to the body. But boxing is not that easy, and with adaptable fighters it becomes even less predictable, but the facts remain that Fury has been dropped several times, specifically by a big Neven Pajkic right over the top in 2011, and from a similar shot by Steve Cunningham in 2013. He was dropped four times in three Deontay Wilder fights, twice in the first fight and twice in the third, and Francis Ngannou knocked him down last year with a left hook.

It will be extremely fascinating which tactics both Fury and Usyk will use in this heavyweight clash for the ages in Riyadh.