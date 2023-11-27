Highlights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will meet for the undisputed world titles, making heavyweight history.

Both fighters have the opportunity to become the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, and the event is anticipated to be one of the biggest in the modern era.

Heavyweight history will finally be made as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to meet for the undisputed world titles this year. The 'Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career with the fight finally confirmed.

Now the date has been confirmed, and both fighters now have the opportunity to become the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis won the belts in 1999. It is set to be a mega-money event, with the pair set to earn eight-figure purses, and a rivalry has already ignited with Usyk already getting under Fury's skin during their maiden face-off at their launch press conference.

Here are all the things you need to know ahead of Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight crown...

The event will be held in Saudi Arabia this month

Tyson Fury's showdown with Oleksandr Usyk will take place on February 17, 2024 in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh as part of the nation's festival of sport Riyadh Season. The pair had been set to meet on December 23 as part of a super-card, but Fury's significant injuries from the fight means it has now been delayed until the new year, giving the fighters more time to prepare for the event.

Anthony Joshua defeated Otto Wallin and will be himself looking to challenge the winner of the event, after his upcoming clash with Francis Ngannou. It will, of course, be a sold-out event, with fans set to flock over to the Middle East for the historic event which will likely be one of the biggest in the modern era. It could be a final fight for either fighter depending on the result of the event, with Fury consistently having flirted with the idea of retirement after recent fights.

Fury could also yet continue his journey and face Francis Ngannou in a rematch, given the close nature of the fight which was reflected in the final judges scorecards. Meanwhile, the pair could also sign up to a sequel of their own, but it is unlikely it would be with all the belts on the line, given mandatory challengers such as Filip Hrgovic will want to cash in on their shot.

TV channel/ live stream

DAZN have broadcasting rights all over the globe

The historic event will be broadcast for the first time live on every major boxing broadcaster in the UK as part of a groundbreaking deal. Fury v Usyk will be shown live on DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office with customers able to watch the event on a range of platforms and devices. TV/cable customers will be able to access the event when purchased on Virgin and Sky boxes, while it can also be purchased via the DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office apps in addition to being streamed on Discovery+. An official price will be announced in due course.

In the US, Canada and all global territories, the event will be broadcast live exclusively on DAZN PPV, with the historic event able to purchase on the streaming service. The fight card is priced at $69.99 for customers in the US, with respective price points for each global territory available by logging into DAZN.com.

Undercard

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis, vacant IBF cruiserweight championship

Joe Cordina (c) vs. Anthony Cacace, IBF super featherweight championship

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika vs. TBA

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. TBA

Moses Itauma vs. TBA

The chief support contest of the evening sees undefeated Jai Opetaia take to the ring in a huge cruiserweight title clash with Mairis Briedis. It is a highly-anticipated rematch between the pair who first met in a cracker in 2022, which saw the Australian get the nod on the judges' scorecards, but his rival will be looking for revenge.

IBF super-featherweight champion Joe Cordina returns to the ring in a hotly anticipated British clash with Anthony Cacace, as he looks to continue his journey towards some of the biggest events of his career. Meanwhile, Sergey Kovalev returns to the ring having fought just once since his loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2019, with fans eager to see if he can have one last hoorah in his career aged 40.

Odds

Tyson Fury is the bookies' favourite

*Tyson Fury 8/13

*Oleksandr Usyk 13/10

*Draw 16/1

*Odds provided by Odds Checker.

Fury will go into the contest as the narrow bookies favourite, despite the pair being extremely well-matched and have yet to been defeated in both of their careers. Usyk first showed signs of vulnerability, being dropped by a controversial low blow against Daniel Dubois in his points win earlier this year. However, Fury himself had to wrestle back control of his clash with Francis Ngannou, increasing his output in the final stages according to punch statistics, so fans may have creeping doubts over his ability.

Fury's father John revealed concerning stories about his recent training camp, but fixes will likely be put in place to ensure that he is in the best shape of his life to face Usyk. The champion's comeback has been completely remarkable, and he will be no stranger to going through adversity, having famously climbed off the canvas during his wins over Deontay Wilder.

Usyk will know that a win will cement his name as one of the best to have ever graced the division, having defied the odds after his switch from cruiserweight. He has already beaten Anthony Joshua twice, including most recently by split decision, so a win will be his biggest and most crucial and could see him step away from the sport with one of the most incredible records.

Tickets

Tickets remain on sale for the undisputed fight

Tickets for the historic heavyweight event, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, are now available via Webook.com and start at just £14.16 (70 Saudi Riyal) and go up to £41.84 (200 Saudi Riyal) for standard seats to get your place in the arena. Packages above include Gold which is £104.61 (500 Saudi Riyal), Platinum at a cost of £209.22 (1000 Saudi Riyal) and Diamond which is £313.83 (1500 Saudi Riyal).

It will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for fans who are lucky enough to attend, with the first undisputed champion set to be crowned for the first time in over two decades. It is set to be a bumper event with a whole undercard set to precede the main event, which will feature some talent from the stables of both Queensberry Promotions and Matchroom Boxing who are now working to stage events.

Boxing Records

Tyson Fury record: 34-0-1 (24 KOs), Oleksandr Usyk record: 21-0 (14 KOs)

Tyson Fury has a perfect boxing record since turning professional, having won 34 times without defeat, despite having one controversial draw to his name which came against Deontay Wilder who he later beat twice. Many consider him to be the greatest heavyweight of the era, and he is placed highly in the discussion for the best heavyweights of all-time, which would be cemented if he is able to pick up the undisputed titles in the Middle East.

Read more: Tyson Fury's current physique ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Oleksandr Usyk himself also carries a spotless record with 21 wins and no defeats since graduating from the amateurs, with status as a cruiserweight undisputed champion also under his belt. He currently now holds the unified world titles at heavyweight after making the switch, and has some impressive wins to his name against the likes of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois since graduating to the blue-riband division.

What the fighters have said

Tyson Fury is very confident of winning the fight

Tyson Fury said: “I’m gonna relieve the Ukrainian of all the belts, I’m gonna bust him,” the Briton said of Usyk, who is unbeaten like Fury. “Sausage. Ugly, little man. Rabbit. Run, rabbit, run. You know what’s coming: You’re getting smashed to bits, sausage. You beat all the rest of them, but you ain’t beat Tyson Fury yet. “His b*****s have shrivelled up now. Sissy with an earring in, sausage. Motherf****r, you’re getting knocked out cold. You can’t beat me, you can never beat me. If you beat me in your dreams, you better wake up and apologise – I stole that from [Muhammad] Ali, by the way, sorry. "I’ve been in many, many heavyweight title fights before; now is the most important one. It’s gonna be a fight for the ages. We’ve been chosen, and I believe we’re both destined to be here. There’s only one winner, and I’m destined to become undisputed champion and to cement my status as the No 1 fighter of this era.