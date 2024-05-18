Highlights At last, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight to determine the baddest man on the planet.

The rival heavyweights put all the major championships on the line for one of the most meaningful boxing matches in the modern era.

The GIVEMESPORT combat staff predict a close fight, but, ultimately, Fury received more votes to do the business Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk come to blows, finally, Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after a tumultuous fight week that has seen scuffles ahead of the grand arrivals, and then again at Friday's weigh-in.

At the Kingdom Arena, in one of the most meaningful boxing matches of the modern era, Fury and Usyk get to fight for real — in a contest that has been years in the making. Fury's passage to the heavyweight title picture was through beating long-time heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Following the victory, the gigantic Englishman then fell off due to self-sabotage, but was able to climb back to the top of the mountain. For Usyk, it was a much cleaner path to the top, as the former Olympic gold medalist has remained undefeated in his 21 professional fights.

Thanks to Saudi Arabian combat sports pioneer, Turki Alashikh, the biggest fights in boxing are taking place more frequently, which is counter to the recent history of boxing fight negotiations. With no more delays, Fury and Usyk, two undefeated Goliaths of boxing, will finally meet to determine who is the baddest man on the planet. Check out the GIVEMESPORT staff picking who will win and how they see it happening!

GIVEMESPORT Staff Picks Tyson Fury (-120) v Oleksandr Usyk (+110)

Two undefeated heavyweights meet to claim undisputed status

GMS Staff Fighter to Win Method of Victory Alex Batt Oleksandr Usyk via Decision Alan Dawson Tyson Fury via Decision Nick Sutherland Oleksandr Usyk via Stoppage James Evans Tyson Fury via Split-Decision Tyler Fell Tyson Fury via Stoppage Ike Feldman Tyson Fury via Decision

The great GIVEMESPORT.COM combat sport team of Alex Batt, Alan Dawson, Nick Sutherland, James Evans, Tyler Fell shared their predictions for arguably the biggest fight of the year between Fury and Usyk. Out of the six staff members, the “Gypsy King” received a nod from four reporters, leaving the two remaining going with the slight underdog in Usyk.

On paper, this is a razor-thin fight to call. Those picking against Fury will point to his most recent fight, which was an under-par performance against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. It’s also important to note that this fight was pushed back two months because Fury suffered a deep cut above his eyebrow.

Those picking Usyk will confidently say that the man is more disciplined in his approach to fighting and life and that he will have the major speed and fight IQ advantage when they face off. Personally, I’m leaning towards the Englishman, who has shed a ton of weight for this fight, probably to cancel out Usyk’s perceived speed and output advantage. Fury must also be motivated by the fact that the last time we saw him he was sat down by an MMA fighter.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk careers

These two heavyweights have had some impressive paths to this mega-fight

It’s become public knowledge over the years how Tyson Fury has fought and beat his demons that crippled him after the Klitscko win. It took an undefeated knockout artist by the name of Deontay Wilder to pull Fury out of his hole to get back to prominence. Not only did he regain his physical strength from 2015, but he beat Wilder decisively, twice, as well as other challengers along the way. Now, the “Gypsy King” is trying to prove that he has plenty of gas left in the tank against one of his toughest tests to date.

Facing Fury, is an underrated and highly-intelligent boxer in Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukraine fighter was a former undisputed cruiserweight champion who made his mark in heavyweight boxing when he took down the United Kingdom golden boy, Anthony Joshua, twice, to earn the respect of the entire combat sport community. Usyk’s success is no coincidence, as the typically undersized heavyweight fighter uses his speed, punching technique and footwork to contend with the bigger, more powerful men in his weight class.

A victory over Fury would cement Usyk’s place in boxing history because it would not only unify the heavyweight belt, it would also hand Tyson Fury his first career loss.