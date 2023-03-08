Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk negotiations could end as early as Friday, promoter Frank Warren has suggested.

Usyk has Fury's WBC crown in his sights after beating Anthony Joshua again on points in their rematch in Saudi Arabia last August.

A world heavyweight title undisputed fight between the pair has been hotly tipped after the Gypsy King's victory against Derek Chisora.

However, it seems that there are still a few details they need to iron out before they can get the deal over the line.

And Queensberry Promotions boss Warren said: “We’re still none the wiser, we’re still waiting for it to be done, it’s all coming to a head now, but it’s still not done."

Speaking on talkSPORT, he added: “You need the agreement of both boxers to make it happen and at the moment we haven’t got that, so that’s where we’re at. We’re working hard to make it happen. And, with the greatest respect, I didn’t ring talkSPORT to do an interview about it, you rang me.

"So, out of courtesy I’m telling you where we are, but I’m not going to be conducting negotiations at the moment they’re confidential between the two parties. But, I would say it’s not going to go past the end of this week that’s for sure because the proposed date is April 29. I have a pot and out of that pot I can only pay what’s in it and if it’s not enough money the fight won’t happen, at the end of the day we’re running a business.

"No one wants to see this fight more than me, no one has ever promoted the four belts, it’s never happened, so it’s history making. I want it, but I can’t force people into a situation unless they’re comfortable. Everybody is working hard to make it happen, we’re not just sitting on our backsides.”

Usyk is one win away from capturing all four major heavyweight titles and he believes they both need to fight each other before the end of the year.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, he said: “I need this fight with Tyson Fury and that’s it.

"He needs it too. This will be like any other fight - it’s a big man who has never lost before against a man who has the WBC belt. Of course, it’s possible to get carried away but this is a normal fight for the right to win all the belts.”