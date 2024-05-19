Highlights The judges' scorecards were split 115-112, 113-114, 114-113, resulting in an Oleksandr Usyk win via split-decision.

Tyson Fury, however, claims the scorecards were incorrect, making accusations regarding Ukraine's current situation.

It is likely that an immediate rematch between the pair will take place, possibly in October later this year.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia played host to one of the biggest sporting events in history on the 18th of May as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk did battle to be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis back in 1999.

As we all know now, it was the Ukrainian Usyk who in the end got the job done, beating the Gypsy King via split decision after the contest went the full 12 rounds and down to the judges' scorecards, but as always with boxing, when it goes down to the men sat at ringside, there's seemingly controversy.

The Judges' Scorecards For Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

115-112, 113-114, 114-113

Now, it must be stated, most of the general public watching, and a lot of people in the fighting world believe Usyk was the rightful winner, starting well and finishing expertly, but of course, Fury wasn't totally convinced that he lost the fight, and wasn't sure the scorecards were a good reflection on the 12-round fight.

Immediately after the bell, both fighters were in the ring talking to the media, with the Brit saying he felt he did enough to win the fight, and that the scorecards were incorrect. This was before he then made a rather outrageous accusation that Usyk only won because his country of Ukraine is currently at war - a comment that, as expected, hasn't gone down well.

Well now, we can actually take a look at the official judges' scorecards after they were released to the public, and we can see exactly how the three men sat ringside scored the fight, and scored each and every single round.

As you can see from the scorecards above, two of the judges scored the fight in Usyk's favour, with one of them giving him seven rounds, and the other giving him six. The third judge, meanwhile, gave Fury the win, having him winning seven rounds himself, which, on the surface, does seem a bit dubious.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk judges' scorecards Manuel Oliver Palomo Craig Metcalfe Mike Fitzgerald Rounds Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Round 1 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 2 10 9 10 9 9 10 Round 3 9 10 9 10 10 9 Round 4 9 10 10 9 10 9 Round 5 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 6 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 7 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 8 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 9 8 10 8 10 8 10 Round 10 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 11 9 10 10 9 9 10 Round 12 10 9 10 9 10 9 Total 112 115 114 113 113 114

Manuel Oliver Palomo only gave Fury rounds two, five, six, seven, and 12, while Mike Fitzgerald gave the Gypsy King rounds three, four, five, six, seven, and 12. The judge that gave the win to the WBC champion, however, Craig Metcalfe, only gave The Cat rounds one, three, eight, nine, and 10.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: In the end, the scores were as follows: 115-112, 113-114, 114-113.

What Next For Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk

An immediate rematch is most likely, with October looking like a possible option

All eyes will now be on what is next for both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. On the one hand you have the former, who has tasted his first-ever professional boxing defeat, and on the other hand, you have the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since 1999.

Questions will certainly be asked about Fury's future in the sport. Will he want revenge? Will he look to right the wrong of his first-ever loss? Or will he accept his fate and ride off into the sunset into another retirement?

As for Usyk, he's got plenty of people that would be interested in taking all the gold away from him. Anthony Joshua being just one of them. However, if we had to put money on the next fight, it seems a rematch later this year between Fury and Usyk is the safe bet.