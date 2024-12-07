Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have posted images of their physiques just two weeks before their high-stakes boxing rematch on Saturday, the 21st of December at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,

The heavyweights met once before in a match that would determine a rarity in boxing — an undisputed champion in boxing's most glamorous weight class — and it was one in which Usyk scored a narrow, split decision victory, having knocked the much bigger Fury down in round nine.

With so much on the line, and so much history at stake, it was not long before a second fight was declared in the same calendar year. If Fury can claw one back over his newest rivalry, a trilogy bout would no doubt get booked to determine a clear winner. But if Usyk gets a double, then he swats yet another elite challenger aside and continues his Herculean run to the very highest echelons in combat sports.

Now, We Have a Clear Comparison to Make Regarding Preparations

Latest images show what Fury and Usyk's respective physiques look like

A former undisputed cruiserweight champion who left the division with a claim as its GOAT, Usyk showed no issues transitioning to heavyweight as he scored a brace of wins over Anthony Joshua, defeated Daniel Dubois, and has scalped Fury, too.

Fury, meanwhile, has beaten everyone he's ever faced who's not named Usyk, and has historic wins over Wladimir Klitshcko, and Deontay Wilder (twice).

Their December 21 duel will determine who the greatest heavyweight of this era truly is, and, considering the shape in which both fighters find themselves in, that's all the motivation they need to show up fighting fit.

Here's what Fury looks like:

For a fighter like Fury, who is 6-foot-9 and struggles to look shredded, he looks as close as can be to a ripped frame.

In the last five years, Fury has typically weighed more than 270 pounds on fight night but it does depend on whom he's fighting. Against Francis Ngannou and in the third Wilder fight, Fury was arguably built for power, and weighed in at 277 pounds. However, against Usyk in May, Fury weighed 262 pounds — the lightest he's been since he slayed Otto Wallin at 254 pounds in 2019.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 07/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

This is what Usyk looks like:

Fury posted his photo Friday, just days after Usyk showed what he's been looking like in camp, as GIVEMESPORT previously reported.

Usyk is looking muscly