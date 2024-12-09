Unseen footage of the first Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight was recently released, showing off the interaction between the two fighters as soon as their bout ended.

The footage, released on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel with the second fight closing in, showed some close-ups from the first fight between the two heavyweight titans. This included interviews pre-fight, different angles of the fight itself, and the aftermath of the action, with all waiting for the judges' decision to be announced, eventually in favour of the Ukrainian.

As the fight ended and the ring was crowded in anticipation of the result after 12 rounds, Fury and Usyk could be seen talking to one another before hugging and fist bumping, showing off the great respect and admiration that the pair had for one another in a lovely sight for boxing fans.

What Fury Said to Usyk After First Fight

With the duo finally interacting without using their fists, Fury told his opponent in a shared sentiment: "God bless you, god bless brother. In the name of Jesus, may the best man win tonight."

Fury even told his rival that he was thinking about going on holiday with his family to Ukraine to spend time with him, and if Usyk ever wanted to do the same in the UK with his own family, he was more than welcome to stay with them. They also agreed to share a beer at some point before splitting off to their corners as the announcer prepared to declare the scores.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 09/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Considering the stakes that were on the line from that bout, both men's undefeated professional fighting records and the opportunity to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era (WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF), it certainly speaks volumes about the characters of both Usyk and Fury to see their conduct towards their rival.

After the Cat was declared the winner, one more clip can be seen of the Gypsy King congratulating his rival with a hug before they separated as the crowd of figures around them gave their congratulations on the show they gave to the watching world. The video ended with each having a post-fight interview, Usyk with some tender words about his country and his life, while Fury talked about recovering before discussing the future that we now know is what will happen on the 21st of December.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Repeat or revenge on the 21st of December?