Highlights The full punch statistics from Compubox have been released for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

In the end, The Cat landed 170 punches on Fury, while the Gypsy King landed 157 in return.

It was really in round 9 where the Ukrainian showed his dominance, which also included a knockdown.

Last night, Tyson Fury narrowly lost out to Oleksandr Usyk to unify the belts for the first time in over 20 years. The highly anticipated fight truly lived up to its promise over the full 12 rounds in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the Ukrainian winning via split-decision as the fight went all the way to the judges' scorecards.

The two went toe-to-toe consistently for the entirety of the fight, giving us fans some of the best boxing we've seen for years, with a rematch set to certainly be on the horizon. With that in mind, the punch statistics have been released from the fight, so what could that tell us about the balance of the fight, and what may happen in a future rematch?

Punch Stats For Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

The Ukrainian put on a boxing masterclass, especially in the 9th round

Tyson Fury certainly started the fastest of the two. The Brit threw more punches in every round from rounds one to seven, with Usyk dominating proceedings in every round to follow. An energetic opening, perhaps to catch his opponent off guard, may have worked out against lesser opponents, but this higher level may not be the most suitable for that sort of opening. Patience is a virtue, and it showed in this fight. Usyk might have thrown less to begin with, but he threw more effective punches. A higher punches landed percentage really helped him throughout the fight, having a higher percentage in all-but two rounds.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk landed 170 punches vs Tyson Fury, with a success rate of 41.8%. Fury, meanwhile, landed 157, with a success rate of 31.7%.

Importantly, Usyk was able to throw a lot more power punches, not just through his period of dominance, but over the course of the entire fight. His accuracy was consistently around 50%, sometimes going below, sometimes above, but always looking to punish Fury no matter the situation. The front foot approach was consistent from Usyk throughout the fight, often throwing more power punches than jabs in some rounds, whereas Fury took a less draining approach with a focus on jabs and attempting to put more power in the closing stages of the fight. It kept the fight interesting, two different fighters trialing two different approaches against each other, none of them failing, but learning off of each other.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk total punch stats Fighter Total punches (body landed) Total jabs (body landed) Power punches (body landed) Tyson Fury 157 (46)/496 62 (6)/286 95 (40)/210 31.7% 21.7% 45.2% Oleksandr Usyk 170 (70)/407 48 (29)/147 122 (41)/260 41.8% 32.7% 46.9%

Highlights: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

As mentioned earlier, Fury attempted a jab-focused approach to this fight, throwing a lot more jabs in the opening round than power punches. This approach may have worked on another day, an opportunity to keep the other fighter at bay while he slowly frustrates them with his jabs. Seemingly, Usyk is not the fighter you can frustrate easily, as his fight plan didn't falter at all. The Saudi Arabian heat may have played a role in how this fight went, with the high tempo start from Fury possibly putting him in a worse off position than his opponent in the long run.

Perhaps the fight might have turned out differently if Fury had taken a different approach. The data is there, both teams will be analysing it to understand what happened, and importantly where they can find the edge for a potential rematch. Anything could happen in the future between this pair. Only one could triumph on the night, however, and that man was Oleksandr Usyk.