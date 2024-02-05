Highlights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face hefty fines if they pull out of their rescheduled fight on the 18th of May, with each fighter having to forfeit $10 million to their opponent.

Fury suffered a significant cut above his eye during training, forcing him to withdraw from the originally scheduled bout.

Tensions are high between Fury and Usyk's camps, with Fury passionately defending himself against accusations of being a coward and threatening to harm Usyk's manager if he insults his wife.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have been informed that they will receive a significant financial penalty if either man pulls out of their recently rescheduled heavyweight fight. It was originally announced that the two undefeated heavyweight fighters would clash in Saudi Arabia on the 17th of February in a bout that would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

The winner of the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight was then expected to go on and face the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou, which is happening on the 8th of March, but an injury sustained by Fury last week has now thrown those plans into disarray.

Why Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is off

The Gypsy King suffered a serious cut in training

In a statement released last Friday, the British fighter revealed that he had suffered a “freak” injury in training, leaving him with a significant cut over his eye that forced him to pull out of the scheduled bout.

The disappointing announcement left boxing fans wondering what this meant in terms of the plans to crown an undisputed champion, with Francis Ngannou cheekily posting on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the news, asking: “So me and Joshua for the undisputed title March 8?”

There were also reportedly talks between Usyk and Filip Hrgovic, who is the mandatory challenger to the Ukrainian's IBF belt, to have the Croatian replace Fury so that the card on the 17th of February could still go ahead. However, the Saudi Arabian organisers acted quickly in announcing a new date for the Fury-Usyk fight, cancelling the event this month altogether.

Fury & Usyk will be heavily punished if fight falls through again

The fighters will be fined $10,000,000 if the 18th of May event doesn't go ahead

Speaking on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh revealed the new date of the 18th of May for the blockbuster bout. Alalshikh also revealed in this interview that if either fighter were to pull out of the rearranged date, they have agreed to a forfeit of $10 million, which they would have to give to their opponent from their own money.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were present for the announcement on the MMA Hour via video link, and Fury decided to take aim at Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas during the interview for some of his recent comments. Klimas appeared less than convinced by the legitimacy of Fury’s cut and labelled him a ‘coward’ following the announcement of the injury.

Tyson took exception to these accusations and had the following to say to Usyk's promoter: "Egis, never call me a coward again. I've had 35 professional fights, I've been boxing for 18 years of my life. I've climbed off the canvas 10 times off the biggest punchers in history to win. Never a coward, never backed down from any man in my life, and if any man calls my wife a b****, I'll take your f****** teeth out!"

With bad blood clearly remaining between the two fighters’ camps and a huge financial fine in place for any further delays, it certainly looks like boxing fans can rest assured that the historic bout will indeed take place on the 18th of May, and we will finally find out who is the undisputed heavyweight champion of boxing.