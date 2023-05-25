There is an image that has been doing the rounds on social media this morning, and it appears to show that UFC middleweight Alex Pereira looks almost as big as heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

However, when boxing fans looked at the image in more detail, they could not help but start a fascinating debate as some Twitter users believe that Fury has been lying about his height.

It sparked a lively debate because from looking at the image that was posted on social media, it looked as though the pair are remarkably similar in height, which has captured the imagination of boxing supporters online.

Looking at the comments on Twitter in reaction to the photo, some users have scepticism about the pair's height as they don’t believe that Pereira is 6ft 4in if Fury is apparently 6ft 9in, because from the photo it appears that there is not a significant height difference between the pair.

Back in 2015, even Wladimir Klitschko said that Tyson Fury is not 6ft 9in, which makes people think that the Englishman is lying about his height and the recent image of the boxer and Pereria suggests that the Ukrainian is correct because many sources have reported that the Brazilian martial arts star is 6ft 4 in.

Tyson Fury's next fight

Fury has declared that he is potentially looking to participate in a boxing venture in Australia later this year.

The Gypsy King has recently taken a sabbatical from the boxing ring, however, he showed everyone what he is capable of when he successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title via a 10th-round stoppage against Derek Chisora.

There was also talk of a potential showdown between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which could have taken place on the 29th of April at Wembley Stadium in London, however, because of unfortunate financial circumstances it meant that the fight did not take place, and it ended up being cancelled.

However, there is potential hope that the pair could renew negotiations and fight in Saudi Arabia at the end of the year and that would certainly get the juices flowing of the boxing fraternity.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports, Fury also talked about his hopes of fighting Down Under: "I'm looking to do a fight here, so I will be going up and down the country looking at different stadiums over the next few days.

"I'm 100% serious... I'm looking to fight some big fights this year and next year. We have an undisputed fight on the horizon for all the belts against Oleksandr Usyk... There's also other big fights, so we're working on some possibilities at the moment."