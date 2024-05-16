Highlights Tyson Fury has predicted the result of his longtime rival Deontay Wilder's clash with Zhilei Zhang.

Tyson Fury has predicted the result of his longtime rival Deontay Wilder's clash with Zhilei Zhang. In April, a one-of-a-kind boxing event was announced as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event to take place on the 1st of June in Saudi Arabia.

In one of the more intriguing plot twists, thumping American heavyweight Wilder— a long-time rival of Eddie Hearn's prized fighter Anthony Joshua — will represent Hearn's Matchroom.

'The Gypsy King' has gone toe-to-toe with 'The Bronze Bomber' three times in his professional career so far. The first ended in a controversial draw, while the other two saw Fury finish the American. Ever since the trilogy, Wilder has continued to reignite the pair's bitter feud.

Fury has previously opened the door for a potential fourth fight with Wilder. That said, the 35-year-old must get through Oleksandr Usyk this weekend. The winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield.

Fury Gives His Prediction for Wilder vs Zhang

The Brit fancies the American's chances next month

The former heavyweight world champion hasn't fought since his shock defeat to Joseph Parker back in December and is desperate to get back in the win column in his upcoming fight with Zhang next month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic - Deontay Wilder landed 39 punches in total across 12 rounds against Joseph Parker.

Another defeat could spell the end of Wilder's glittering career. However, a huge win in Saudi Arabia could put his name back into the world title mix.

Speaking to OLBG, Fury's manager, Spencer Brown has revealed that his client believes 'The Bronze Bomber' will get the job done in Saudi Arabia on the 1st of June.

“When we saw Deontay Wilder in London, we did think he looked a bit different, like he was more on the job, and I was speaking to Tyson about it the other day and he thinks Wilder beats Zhang, Tyson thinks Wilder stops him.”

Wilder's Trainer Claims He's Remotivated Ahead of Zhang Clash

Defeat could spell the end of 'The Bronze Bomber's' career

With a lot on the line next month, Malik Scott believes 'The Bronze Bomber' is remotivated ahead of his showdown with the Chinese superstar.

"He's remotivated, the animal has reawakened inside of him. It's sad it's taken a loss to do that, but that's what it took. We're holding him back this time, that's how hard he's going. We're saving him from himself, making sure he's resting properly, because he wants this so bad. He wants people to know daddy's back. He wants people to know the killer is back,'' he told told Casino Online In.

"The Bronze Bomber is back. We make no excuses, but it was a very short camp for Parker and we're going to right that wrong. He wants to knock Zhang out. I haven't seen Deontay like this since the first Bermane Stiverne fight, his mindset is very, very violent. He's got a contender hunger and the tiger in his eyes like he had early on in his career. We're going to get violent with Zhang and keep banging until he goes.

"That wasn't a physical loss to Joseph Parker, it was a mentality loss, his mentality this time is completely different. Violence was put on the shelf, but right now we're pulling him back from him working so hard. He's first in the gym, first at the track, he’s sleeping at the right time. The main difference this time is the mentality. He's going to make a serious statement and in a violent manner."