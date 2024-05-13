Highlights Tyson Fury has ranked his fellow fighters into categories from 'Friend' to 'Big Dosser' based on his opinion of them.

Top respected fighters by Fury include Joseph Parker and Mike Tyson, while Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Wladimir Klitschko are seen as 'Big Dossers.'

Fury is next in the ring on the 18th of May as he finally takes on Oleksandr Usyk.

The time is drawing near. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. Saudi Arabia. The 18th of May. A fight over a year in the making. Just who will lay claim to the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world?

'The Gypsy King' has taken some time out from his busy preparations for this much-anticipated clash by ranking some of his fellow heavyweight fighters in terms of his respect for them. Some of these are on better terms with him, while others he calls complete 'Dossers' (a dosser in gypsy speak is a low-skilled worker).

Let's find out who Fury respects, and who he regards as a dosser...

FRIEND

David Adeleye, Joseph Parker, Mike Tyson

Top of Fury's respect list are Adeleye, Parker, and 'Iron Mike.' Adeleye, known as 'Big D', has fought on the undercard of a few of Fury's fights, including when the Brit faced Francis Ngannou in October last year, when he suffered his first professional loss to Fabio Wardley after 12 straight victories.

Parker, currently the WBO interim heavyweight titleholder, was initially placed in the 'Workman' section of his rankings by Fury, before he was upgraded to 'Friend.' He was born in New Zealand, but these days, he resides in Morecambe. He has two wins over Derek Chisora on his record, and is currently on a five-fight win streak with wins over Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder.

Tyson, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet,' needs no introduction. Former Undisputed heayweight champion of the world, a member of various boxing Halls of Fame. With a career record of 50 wins from 58 bouts, Tyson is set to enter the squared circle one more time this year, in an exhibition clash against influencer-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul.

RESPECT

Martin Bakole, Derek Chisora, Filip Hrgovic, Joe Joyce, Jarrell Miller, Francis Ngannou, David Price, Kubrat Pulev, Tom Schwarz, Oleksandr Usyk, Vitali Klitschko, Fabio Wardley, Dillian Whyte, Zhilei Zhang

Close

Fury shows a healthy respect for many of his rivals, with 14 out of the 23 fighters he rated making his 'Respect' section.

Martin Bakole, born in DR Congo, fought on the Fury-Ngannou undercard, alongside Adeleye vs Wardley. He defeated Carlos Takam that night. He has a record of 20-1, with his only loss coming in 2018 against Michael Hunter.

Derek Chisora was the only fighter here that Fury couldn't decide which category to put him in, slotting him in between 'Friend' and 'Respect.' And no wonder. The pair have clashed three times, with Fury coming out on top in all three. All three bouts were hard-fought encounters, and Chisora won praise for his toughness and for 'standing up to Fury.'

Filip Hrgovic, as an amateur, won bronze at the 2016 Olympics. As of March this year, the IBF had him at #1 in their rankings. Undefeated with a record of 17-0, he will put that on the line at the start of June when he faces Daniel Dubois.

Joe Joyce is a former WBO interim heavyweight champion. He won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and has a career pro record of 16-2. Jarrell Miller was reportedly arrested at the start of this year for an alleged carjacking, and also has a history of using performance-enhancing drugs. The 'Big Baby' is not to be messed with in the ring either, with experience in both boxing and kickboxing.

Francis Ngannou fought Fury in 2023, with Fury controversially awarded a split-decision victory in a bout billed as the 'Battle of the Baddest' in Saudi Arabia. At the time, both men were open to a rematch. David Price actually holds a victory over Fury, way back in the pair's amateur days in 2006. He also managed to floor Anthony Joshua in a sparring session in 2011. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to gang violence.

Kubrat Pulev, known as 'The Cobra', fights out of Bulgaria, and has a record of 31 wins from 34 fights. Tom Schwarz has held the IBF international heavyweight title since 2019. He fought Fury in 2019 in Las Vegas, a bout which Fury won in the second round.

Oleksandr Usyk, as we all know, will face Fury this month in Saudi Arabia. Surprisingly, days before the bout, the WBC do not have Usyk in their current world rankings. Could Usyk channel this and use it as motivation against Fury?

Vitali Klitschko, the current mayor of Kyiv, never fought Fury, although his brother Wladimir did. He last stepped into the ring in 2012, before making the switch into politics. Fabio Wardley is the current holder of the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. He retained the belts last month against Frazer Clarke, although the bout was scored a split-decision draw.

Dillian Whyte was brutally knocked down by Fury in their 2022 clash, although the former maintains that he was pushed down by the latter, and he injured two ligaments trying to get back up. Zhilei Zhang, who fought Joseph Parker in March, knocked him down twice but still lost, and he is the last man to make the 'Respect' part of the tierlist. No fighters make the 'Workman' section.

DOSSER

Tony Bellew, David Haye, Otto Wallin

Tony Bellew, although Fury respects him as a family man, still finds him a bit of a 'Dosser.' Bellew claims the Fury we see these days would not beat Usyk, but the Fury of a few years ago would do. He also believes Usyk will be too quick for his rival.

David Haye, after a brief pause, was put in the 'Dosser' category. He twice pulled out of scheduled fights with Fury, including in 2013. To this day, Fury still blames Haye for the proposed fights collapsing.

Otto Wallin, meanwhile, was able to give Fury a massive cut in their fight in 2019, yet the Gypsy King was still able to win via unanimous decision.

BIG DOSSER

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko

Now on to the boxers Fury clearly has no time for. Anthony Joshua is the first man to make the 'Big Dosser' category. There have been rumours for years now that a fight between Fury and AJ will happen, but it just keeps getting delayed. It is currently pencilled in for 2025.

Deontay Wilder fought Fury three times. The first ended in a split draw, while Fury won the other two. Fury claims that he went to show respect to his three-time opponent after the third meeting, but the American claimed he 'didn't want to show any sportsmanship or respect.'

Wladimir Klitschko fought Fury in 2015, and the latter won via unanimous decision. Since then, the pair have not been on good terms.