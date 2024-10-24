A bizarre, sedate press conference between unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury culminated with the Brit announcing that he looked 'like Shrek' in photos that Usyk asked him to autograph.

With their highly anticipated rematch set to take place in just under two months, the two heavyweights faced off at a press conference in London to promote the bout, which will take place on the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both fighters have been known for their theatrics in the past, and the press conference on Wednesday began in typically unusual fashion as Fury chose Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' for his walkout tune, before Usyk emerged dressed as Agent 47 from the 'Hitman' franchise carrying a black briefcase.

Related What Was in Oleksandr Usyk's Briefcase During Tyson Fury Press Conference Oleksandr Usyk had a briefcase on the table for the press conference with Tyson Fury and he eventually revealed what was inside.

The pair then had very little to say once the press conference actually got underway, with both fighters jokingly giving one-word answers to many of the questions posed by presenter Dev Sahni. But the highlight of the event occurred when Sahni asked Usyk what he had in his briefcase, to which the Ukrainian silently pulled out two photos of the pair during their previous heavyweight clash and walked over to Fury to get him to sign them.

"I look like Shrek," Fury jokingly said, before going on to explain what was in the other picture he was asked to sign.

Usyk's manager, Egis Kilmas, then quipped that "you will find it tomorrow on eBay," before the heavyweight champion revealed that he would auction the photographs, with the proceeds going to Ukrainian soldiers.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Will it be repeat or revenge come December?

The victory for Usyk back in May made him one of just three fighters to become undisputed champion in two weight classes in the four-belt era. When asked what his motivation was for the upcoming fight, the Ukrainian responded in typically straightforward fashion.

"I don't have motivation. Only my regime, only my concentration. This is my motivation."

Close

Meanwhile, Fury believes he is the underdog going into the rematch, which is a position he hasn't experienced since his first fight with Deontay Wilder.

"As it would seem, my rematch with people always ends up one way," said Fury. "I always end up knocking them out in the rematch. Whoever I faced more than once has been knocked out in the rematch. I'm envisaging something similar in this second fight with Usyk."

Tyson Fury's Impressive Record in Rematches

He has NEVER lost a rematch

The Gypsy King has a formidable record in rematches, having faced three men on more than one occasion. His first fights against John McDermott, Derek Chisora, and Wilder all went the distance, but Fury won all three of the rematches by stoppage in convincing fashion.

"All I can do is prepare well, train hard, eat well, go to bed early, wake up early, do the right things, listen to people around me, and the rest is in God's hands," stated Fury. "Last time in May, it wasn't my time to win or else the Almighty would've given me the victory. And I'm very happy that Usyk got the decision because God's timing is not late, it's not imperfect, it's perfection. That was meant to be, and we're going to find out what's going to be meant to be on Dec. 21."