Boxing fans have been increasingly frustrated by the circus around the potential undisputed heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which is now completely dead in the water.

The 21-year wait for an undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will continue as both parties failed to agree on a deal to step foot in the ring this April in London. However, the chaos still continues today with both camps releasing information.

Team Fury has been releasing emails from Team Usyk, which allegedly paint Fury out not to be the bad guy and that the fight just didn’t happen and was not the fault of The Gypsy King, however it appears other stumbling blocks needed ironing out.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is now off

It all boils down to the purse split in a rematch, both fighters allegedly were happy with a second fight in the end, but the way the money would be split in a second bout was the major stumbling block, although other issues emerged.

Initially, Usyk agreed to a 70/30 split of the purse, which seems low for him given he has three belts to Fury’s one, but for 30%, he said he would sign on that if The Gypsy King donated £1 million to Ukraine to help them while Russia devastates the nation with their invasion.

Obviously, a million pounds wouldn’t fix the country by any stretch, but it would be vital to providing widespread relief for all of those suffering, Fury however, wouldn’t pay this as he doesn’t want to get into politics.

Video: Frank Warren on why the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight is off

Frank Warren discusses the issues with the £1 million to Ukraine

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, discussed the controversy around the donation: “We dealt with that on the Sunday Tyson doesn't want to get into political situations, but I said 'I'll have a bet with [Krassyuk] and the loser puts the million in. So, no problem, we had dealt with it no problem and that was out of the way.

“The only outstanding issue was [the rematch clause]. Alex on air [during a joint TalkSPORT interview] said to Jim White 'I want to thank Frank and Queensberry for making everything possible. Everything was in their power the same as it was in our power, this was not their fault'."

However, a bet of a million pounds doesn’t solve the problems, unless both Warren and Krassyuk made their own contract to confirm that’s where the money was heading. Helping those in need isn’t a case of politics, it’s about empathy and understanding the devastation war causes.