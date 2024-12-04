Tyson Fury has refused to apologise for comments he made in the aftermath of his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in May. The Ukrainian handed the Gypsy King the first defeat of his professional career in their initial bout following a split decision, with the pair due to meet again later this month.

Fury alleged that the judges favoured Usyk due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. In an interview after the fight, Fury said: "I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them. We both put on a good fight, best we could do. His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight, in my opinion, and I'll be back. I've got a rematch clause. I thank Jesus for all the victories he's given me. I've had a split decision loss to a good little man and I thank him again. In the mighty name of Jesus, we go back home to our families, and we run it back. Good luck to Oleksandr, well done. God bless you."

Fury doubled down on his opinion that he should have been awarded the win in the post-fight press conference, saying: “It was a close fight, I thought I did enough, but I'm not a judge. I can't judge a fight while I'm boxing it. If they would have said to me in the last round, 'you're down, go out and try and finish him' - I would have done that. Everyone in the corner believed we were up. All I had to do was just keep boxing and doing what I was doing. I thought I was getting it. It was what it was. I'm not going to cry about spilt milk. I've had plenty of victories and I gave God the glory. I've had this one loss in a close fight with a good man like Usyk. It was what it was. I tried my best in there. I was having a lot of fun actually. I don't know if it looked like it, but I was playing around, hands behind my back. I was enjoying it. He's a good fighter, I was catching him and he was catching me. It was a good fight."

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's professional boxing records (as of 04/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

The Brit doesn't regret what he said after the first fight

Following a recent meeting ahead of their eagerly anticipated rematch on the 21st of December, Fury was asked if he regretted his previous comments, to which he stated: "No, I don't regret anything. Why would I regret that? Listen, it was a close fight. Usyk got the raise like he said, he won the fight. Fair play to him! I don't make excuses, the man beat me on the night, fair play. I believe I won the fight, that's my opinion. Just like if you had an opinion, he had an opinion, everybody had an opinion. But he got his hand raised, and I congratulated him, it's on TV to see. I kissed his cross as a thank you very much.”

Fury is steadfast in his belief that his showing against Usyk was one of the best of his career, despite the defeat. Speaking to BoxNation, the Gypsy King said: "I've not got any excuses. I thought I did absolutely fantastic. I give myself a 10/10 rating. I thought it was my best performance in the last six or seven years."

Fury’s refusal to back down from his previous comments have added extra spice to an already mouthwatering encounter, with the rematch sure to be one of the most talked about boxing bouts of recent years.