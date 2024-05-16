Highlights

Traditionally, fighters face-off one final time. But, on Thursday, Fury refused to look Usyk's way.

Watch the encounter right here.

Tyson Fury refused to look at Oleksandr Usyk as they came face-to-face one more time Thursday, just two days away from their undisputed world heavyweight boxing championship fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As fight week progressed, there has been plenty of drama and intrigue — from Tyson's father John Fury seemingly headbutting a member of Usyk's team at random, to Usyk staring down his rival at an open workout yesterday.

But Fury now seems like he doesn't even want to look Usyk's way, never mind lock eyes with him.

Fury Refuses to Look at Usyk

The pair are at the highest echelon of world boxing

Fury and Usyk vie for the right to be called the undisputed heavyweight world champion Saturday, and, arguably, one of the greatest fighters of all time when they finally come to blows. Traditionally, the fighters come together on fight week to face-off for media and fans. But, on Thursday, it was more of a shoulder-off as Fury turned away from Usyk.

Speaking on commentary during the DAZN live stream, analyst and ex-fighter Barry Jones said Fury, "knows the importance — I think he's ready to go now. He doesn't want to do any messing around. Usyk is calm, his temperament, of course."

On the Queensberry Promotions broadcast, former boxer Carl Frampton talked about the possibility of mind games at play.

"Tyson doesn't want to look at him. It looks like he might turn around and look, but maybe not. We'll have a proper head-to-head at the weigh-in."

Watch the encounter right here:

On why he shunned Usyk, Fury responded simply: "He's a scary looking dude."

Fury Vows to 'Put on a Show'

His coach 'SugarHill' Steward said they're planning a knockout win over Usyk

Speaking to reporters and media at a pre-fight press conference prior to the face-off, Fury said: "I want to thank Usyk for turning up and challenging me … I aim to put on a show."

His coach, Javan 'SugarHill' Steward, meanwhile, appeared confident that Fury could close the show and win in emphatic fashion. "I'm always going with my fighter Tyson Fury," he said.

"100% for the knockout. It can be challenging, confusing, patient, but it will still be a knockout. That's what I believe."

The Fury vs Usyk event is a pay-per-view and can be streamed on ESPN+ and DAZN. Though the main card is expected to begin at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. GMT, the main event should start at 3 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. ET, and 11 p.m. GMT.