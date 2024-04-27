Highlights Fury and Usyk square off on the 18th of May for the undisputed world heavyweight title.

Fury's latest training video suggests he'll look to be methodical and assertive in the bout.

The fight was postponed earlier this year when Fury suffered a cut in training.

The highly anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is just three weeks away, with the Gypsy King’s latest training footage suggessting that he is locked in ahead of his undisputed heavyweight showdown.

The pair will finally meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May, with the winner becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. They will also unify the division for the first time since 1999, when British great Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield.

Fury Posts New Training Clip Ahead of Usyk Bout

Brit appears in confident mood

They were due to meet in February but after Fury suffered a cut above his eye whilst sparring, the fight was postponed. However, the bout looks like it will go ahead this time, with the delay perhaps helping both men by giving them more time to prepare for the showdown.

The clip that he posted on Instagram showed him shadow boxing inside the ring, with his eyes firmly fixed on the imaginary opponent, practicing his footwork, jabs, and head movement.

Alongside the footage, the caption read: “3 weeks today guys, wish it was tonight!”, suggesting he is in high spirits ahead of his meeting with the Ukrainian. Many expect Fury to be on the front foot against Usyk as he has less to lose, with the clip below reinforcing this view.

Lineal heavyweight champion looks in top form

His use of footwork to move forward, combined with the consistent jab, indicates that he will be methodical and assertive in the ring rather than just recklessly lunging in, which could cost him against one of the best pure boxers in the sport.

Fury's last performance in the ring did not quite go to plan, despite him still coming away with the victory. The 35-year-old was up against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou and it was supposed to be a routine victory for the Brit, given that it was also the Cameroonian’s boxing debut.

However, this wasn’t the case and Ngannou knocked Fury down in the third round, with the former UFC fighter still losing by split decision, a very controversial result that certainly caused a stir online.

Ngannou then faced Anthony Joshua last month, but was knocked out in just the second round, meaning that Fury will want to make amends from his disappointing showing last time out.

However, he may have his work cut out against an undefeated Usyk, with the Ukrainian currently occupying the WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO belts, while also recording wins against Joshua, Derek Chisora and Daniel Dubois throughout his career.

With their undefeated records and belts on the line, you would assume that the fight purse for this bout is eye-watering and, although there is no exact figure known to the public, reports suggest it could be record-breaking – with rumours hinting that the winner will receive in excess of £100m.