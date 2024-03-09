Highlights Anthony Joshua's knockout of Francis Ngannou impressed Fury, who applauded his rival after the devastating punch.

Joshua called out Fury for a future bout, but the latter is focusing on his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Promoter Eddie Hearn praised Joshua, deeming him the number one heavyweight and eagerly anticipating a potential fight against Fury in the future.

Tyson Fury was quick to praise his rival Anthony Joshua after his devastating knockout of Francis Ngannou. The WBC heavyweight champion was ringside for the fight and had one of the best seats in the house for Joshua's incredible win.

Ngannou came into his second professional bout having shocked the world by knocking down Fury in their fight in 2023, and was optimistic about his chances against former champion Joshua. However, his second venture into the ring lasted just two rounds.

Joshua, having knocked Ngannou down in the first round, then came out swinging in the second. Knocking his opponent down again, he marched forward after the former UFC champion had risen to his feet, and landed a huge right hand to knock Ngannou out cold.

Fury was seen initially looking shocked over the huge punch, but then proceeded to applaud Joshua while promoter Eddie Hearn jumped out of his seat to celebrate. The former was clearly impressed by his rival's work, and was then seen still looking stunned after the fight's conclusion.

Fury Praises 'Fantastic' Joshua

Winner Called Out WBC Champion After Win

Joshua was quick to praise Ngannou after the fight, telling his opponent not to quit boxing despite the loss. However, he then turned his attention to Fury, setting his sights on a future bout between the two.

In the ring, Joshua stated his intention to face the winner of Fury's upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but Fury went on to respond to AJ's comments, hinting that he would be fighting Usyk twice and saying that Saturday night's victor would be facing a different beast if the two were to match up against each other.

Per talkSPORT, Fury said: "I'm sure Oleksandr Usyk will have something to say something about that. I had a s*** performance against Ngannou. AJ did absolutely fantastic and lit him up with a right hand, if he fights me after I beat Usyk twice, then it will be a different game. There is quite a long way to go, fantastic performance from AJ, but I have bigger fish to fry.

"Once I'm done with the rabbit, I'll take on AJ."

Eddie Hearn Delighted with Joshua Knockout

Promoter Calls Winner 'The Number One Heavyweight in the World'

One man who was especially pleased with Joshua's performance was his promoter, Hearn, who said that his fighter fought a brilliant contest under immense pressure. The Matchroom chief said that he was looking forward to getting Joshua in a ring with Fury, going as far as to say that the former would beat the current champion.

Speaking to DAZN, Hearn said: "I'm so proud of him because there was a huge amount of pressure tonight. We're talking about if he was to lose to Francis Ngannou what would happen. He rolled the dice because his excellency said if we win this fight, we will fight the winner of Fury against Usyk.

"There was a show here in October. It was called the 'Battle of the Baddest' to decide the baddest man on the planet. They shouldn't have done that in October. They should have done it tonight because you're looking at the baddest man on the planet right there. You're looking at the number one heavyweight in the world."

"This man is a savage, a beast, the best heavyweight in the world, and I cannot wait for him to beat Tyson Fury," he added.

Fans will now have to wait for the outcome of Fury and Usyk's fight in May to see who Joshua might face for the heavyweight crown. Should Fury win, there is a chance that a showdown in the UK could lie in store.