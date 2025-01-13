Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month. 'The Gypsy King' lost to the Ukrainian superstar for the second-straight fight as he failed in his attempt to regain the world heavyweight championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

All three ringside judges on the night had Fury losing the contest. However, the 36-year-old has repeatedly stated that he believes he was "robbed" by the verdict. Fury even made reference to the controversy as he announced his decision to quit the sport.

It's not the first time that Tyson has vowed that his career is at an end, having previously claimed he was walking away after beating Dillian Whyte in 2022, only to return before the end of the same year to face Derek Chisora.