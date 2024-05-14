Highlights Ahead of Tyson Fury's mouthwatering showdown with Oleksandr Usyk, the Brit has revealed he plans to fight 10 more times.

'The Gypsy King' is looking to become the first '£500 million heavyweight boxer in history.'

At 35, the Englishman has named Anthony Joshua on his hit list, as well as an undefeated heavyweight prospect.

At 35 years of age, Tyson Fury has no intention of slowing down anytime soon and is looking to become the first '£500 million heavyweight boxer in history'. Ahead of his epic showdown with Oleksandr Usyk, 'The Gypsy King' has stated his ambition to fight another 10 more times before he reaches the age of 40.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he said: "Happy days, with those fights I’ll become the first £500 million heavyweight boxer in history. Some legacy that would be.

"This is an important fight but again, I hate to say it because the boxing fans and the boxing purists and all them w******, they don’t want to hear it, but why do you think I box? For the money.

"If anybody in this building, or anybody in professional boxing, tells me they don’t do this game for money, they’re lying to you, and I speak from the heart.

"I do it for the dough. The bigger the deal, the better. I’m a prize-fighting pugilist specialist. That’s what I do. I fight for the prize, whether it be gold bars, gold coins, cash, transfers, cars, whatever you want to pay me, pay me in bags of sand for all I care, as long as I can make a drink on it, deal done." Off the back of his comments, here is a look at the 10 fights Fury is targeting before calling it quits.

Intends to Fight Usyk More Than Once

This weekend could spark an epic trilogy

Speaking at a recent press conference ahead of his clash with the Ukrainian heavyweight, Fury believes that the showdown with Usyk this weekend will be the start of an epic trilogy.

The build-up to the fight in Saudi Arabia this weekend has already seen Tyson's father, John, grab the attention for all the wrong reasons. Fury Snr was left with blood dripping from his head after headbutting a member of the Ukrainian's camp. With all the drama and theatrics, should there be some controversy in the first outing - there'll no doubt be a need for a rematch. There appears to be an immediate rematch clause which reveals the pair won't have to wait long until they're in the ring with each other again.

Again, if the second showdown is marred by a controversial stoppage or decision, it's likely that we'll see a third fight take place between the two.

An Epic Two-Fight Showdown with Joshua

AJ's stock has risen since Usyk defeats

Anthony Joshua has seen a resurgence in his form following his sensational back-to-back wins over Otto Wallin and - most recently - former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou back in March.

Under the guidance of Ben Davison, AJ has looked sharper than ever. Despite the two defeats to Usyk, the Brit is now targeting a showdown with Fury. First, Joshua must get through his next fight - which is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in September.

A clash with Fury will no doubt go down as one of the biggest fights in British boxing history, which will leave fans craving for a rematch - which 'The Gypsy King' has already opened the door to.

Another Showdown with Deontay Wilder

Fury will be looking to complete the hat-trick

'The Gypsy King' has also revealed his intention to face 'The Bronze Bomber' again: "I'll go to America and chuck in an American, maybe Deontay Wilder for a fourth time."

The first ended in a controversial draw, while the other two saw 'The Gypsy King' finish the American. Ever since the trilogy, Wilder has continued to reignite the pair's bitter feud. Fury will be looking to secure his third win against his long-time rival and has revealed that he's willing to travel to America once again and go head-to-head for a fourth and final time.

The Surprising Names Who Fury Could Fight

An undefeated rising star has been named

The 35-year-old has also eyed up two Brits. Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce have been named on Fury's hit list. Dubois got back to winning ways back in December following his loss against Usyk with a 10th-round TKO win over Jarrell Miller.

As for Joyce, the 'Juggernaut's' stock has decreased in value following his back-to-back defeats to Zhilei Zhang. That said, he got back in the win column earlier this year with a knockout victory against Kash Ali.

Another major win could see him be in contention for a crack at the title. That said, at 38, Joyce will be looking to get a move on as it's fair to say he doesn't have long left in the sport.

Despite being close friends, Joseph Parker's name was surprisingly named by Fury. That said, after his sensational performances recently, the New Zealander revealed back in March that he too was willing to fight 'The Gypsy King' if he meant that it'd change his family's lives from a financial standpoint.

The final name mentioned was Agit Kabayel. The German-born star is set to fight on the undercard of Fury's clash with Usyk this weekend and is one to keep an eye on. A devastating win against Frank Sanchez will do wonders for the 31-year-old's career and could set him up with a fight with 'The Gypsy King' in the near future.