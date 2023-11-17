Highlights Tyson Fury is eyeing up a massive 130/1 accumulator for the fight card on the 23rd of December.

The Gypsy King is looking at ALL of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Daniel Dubois to lose!

Fury, meanwhile, has taken credit for introducing Saudi Arabia to boxing and expressed his focus on his own fight with Oleksandr Usyk in February.

Tyson Fury has seemingly suggested that he will be betting against Anthony Joshua AND Deontay Wilder when they clash with Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker respectively in Saudi Arabia next month.

Joshua faces Wallin and Wilder faces Parker on the 23rd of December, and The Gypsy King believes there is money to be made from the encounter if you happen to be a betting person.

Fury endured a bloody battle with the Swede in Las Vegas himself when the pair met back in 2019, with the 35-year-old needing 47 stitches above his eye in the aftermath. That may well have influenced his favourite for the upcoming fight, with a Wallin win key to his long-shot accumulator.

Tyson Fury's bet on Anthony Joshua & Deontay Wilder's fights

“I had a look on the train on the way down here, if you bet Jarrell Miller to beat Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker to beat Deontay Wilder, and Otto Wallin to beat Anthony Joshua, it’s 130-1 to win. If you just put a pound on and get £130 for Christmas. I am not pushing gambling, but it’s definitely worth a few quid.”

While his tip may or may not prove fruitful for some, Fury is certain he has already made plenty of his contemporaries considerably richer.

“I have made them all millionaires,” he said at the launch of his own fight with Oleksandr Usyk. But everyone can look after themselves, I just wish them good luck and good health and a good Christmas present. But what a Christmas present they have got now, they all need to thank Saudi boxing because it has been on a nose dive. Without me, this wouldn’t be possible. I have introduced Saudi Arabia and boxing to each other. But I am not here for pats on the back and all that, I have my own fight in February.”

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Fury's clash with Usyk on the 17th of February will determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion for more than a decade, with all four belts on the line. Initially slated for the 23rd of December, the Riyadh showdown was pushed back, with some suggestions that The Gypsy King pulled out of the initial date following his controversial points win over Francis Ngannou last month.

Fury was shockingly dropped by the MMA heavyweight in the third round, and got pretty badly beaten up in the process, sporting a rather nasty-looking black eye following the bout. Those suggestions were quashed by Fury, however, who claimed: “February is not my ideal date. I wanted the 23rd of December because then I could have had a good Christmas.

“I can’t go and get four stones heavier now, as I would like to. The new date will keep me in shape and give me something to think about. I usually go to the boozer next door while the Christmas Day dinner is getting cooked and have 15 pints. Not this time.”

It seems that – regardless of whether or not Tyson Fury wins his long-shot bet – the local pub landlord will be out a few quid.