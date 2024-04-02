Highlights Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is fast approaching, with the 18th of May just a matter of weeks away.

Ahead of the fight, Fury has received a disqualification warning from a former opponent.

Steve Cunningham has told Fury that his style risks costing him points in the fight against the Ukrainian.

Anticipation is slowly starting to build again for boxing fans, as it is just six weeks until WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his challenger Oleksandr Uysk face off against each other, in a fight that was originally scheduled for this past February until a deep cut to the eye of the Gypsy King postponed proceedings.

Fans will be hoping for nothing to occur between now and then to cause another delay, with a desire for this fight to finally happen, but it is one of Fury's former opponents that is speculating that if things go as he predicts, then the Brit could actually get disqualified.

Tyson Fury's Recent Struggles

With poor performances and other results, questions have been raised over Fury

Tyson Fury's boxing stock has taken a bit of a hit in recent times, with a points victory over Francis Ngannou, which included himself getting knocked down by the MMA star, being a turning point from the perspective of fans. Did Fury not try as he was facing a non-boxer, or has he simply lost some of what made him the greatest heavyweight champion on earth? These questions were due to be answered as the Gypsy King got into the best shape in years and prepared to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a huge heavyweight bout. That was until the stumbling block got in the way.

Now, finally six weeks out from the fight, there is hope that nothing will ruin the bout this time round, with the threat of huge financial ramifications looming over both competitors if one were to pull out. It is clear that the WBC are taking this bout seriously too, hiring six judges, as opposed to the usual three, so no controversy can occur on the road to crowning the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has a reach of 85", while Oleksandr Usyk only has a reach of 78".

Boxing fans can only wait and see what will occur come the 18th of May, but there has already been speculation from a former opponent of Fury's that things might not end well.

Disqualification Warning Sent to Fury

Steve Cunningham, who has shared the ring with Fury, has concerns

Steve Cunningham faced off against the Gypsy King back in 2013, in a losing effort at MSG, although he did manage to drop the current heavyweight champion in the second round. Cunningham, speaking to World Boxing News, brought up the boxing style of Fury and how that may lead to him losing points.

"I think Usyk wins by decision against Fury. Either that or Fury gets disqualified. Fury’s going to have to lean and lay all over Usyk to tire him down as he does usually. I think the referee will be alerted to this before the fight [by team Usyk] and Fury will lose points.”

Of course, this is just a mere prediction, but with huge potential future bouts on the horizon for whoever comes out victorious in this fight, it could be argued that Fury is smarter than that and will realise what idiosyncrasies to remove from his game in order to not stifle himself and be able to perform at his best.

It is a huge match-up with Anthony Joshua that could be awaiting the winner, as the Brit did what Fury couldn't and knocked out Ngannou. With the 18th of May slowly approaching, it is becoming one of the most important dates in recent boxing history, with 2024 looking like it could be a huge year for the sport.

