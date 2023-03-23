Tyson Fury has savaged Oleksandr Usyk on social media after talks for their fight collapsed.

It looked as if the two would meet in the ring on April 29 at Wembley Stadium.

However, the deal was never completed and talks completely broke down on Wednesday.

Fury has now spoken out after talks between both camps broke down.

The Englishman had been undergoing a social media blackout in preparation for the fight but he has ended that to deliver an incredible rant on his Instagram page.

In the rant, Fury used a number of expletives as he accused Usyk of being responsible for their world heavyweight title unification bout not taking place. Watch it below...

VIDEO: Tyson Fury savages Oleksandr Usyk after talks for their fight collapse (warning: a lot of swearing)

Fury said: "[Oleksandr] Usyk you little s***house, you proper little s***bag, bog-eyed, gappy-toothed ugly little rat b******.

"You slimy f***er, tried all week to get out of it, begging for a rematch like a little girl. You got your rematch then didn't want to fight you little s***house p*****.

"Always know p**** you were never man enough to tangle with the Gypsy King, ever in your life you little s***house. You little 14-stone coward, you little s***bag, you rat little b******.

"All your team know it as well, and all the lawyers have the full information you little ugly b******.

Fight [Daniel] Dubois at the Copper Box now s***bag and always know that you, and anyone else like you, could never tangle with the Gypsy King you s***house little coward."

What next for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk?

The WBA is expected to order Usyk to face mandatory challenger, Daniel Dubois, for his next bout.

Usyk's team have expressed their desire to have him back in the ring for either June or July.

It's currently unknown who Fury will turn his attention to next.

He has been called out by Andy Ruiz Jr in recent times.

While boxing fans will hope that a long-awaited bout with Antony Joshua - should be beat Jermaine Franklin on April 1 - will finally be made.