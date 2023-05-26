Tyson Fury has set his sights on Anthony Joshua, with the WBC heavyweight champion announcing on Instagram that he has sent a “draft contract” to his heavyweight rival.

If the pair come to an agreement, two of British boxing’s biggest stars could fight at Wembley Stadium later this year.

Fury has not fought since December 2022, beating fellow Brit Derek Chisora by TKO.

After that bout, he went face-to-face with both Joe Joyce and WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Talks about a potential heavyweight unification fight broke down earlier this year, and it has since been announced that Usyk will fight Daniel Dubois in August.

Fury’s social media rant

After taking a break from social media though, Fury posted a video earlier this month where he stated that several opponents had been ducking him, including Joshua.

“I’ve not fought since December, through no fault of my own,” he said. “I’ve tried to fight Usyk and he’s not wanted anything.

“I’ve tried to fight AJ, he don’t want no smoke. I’ve tried to fight everybody, Andy Ruiz has asked for £20 million.”

But the Gypsy King said that he was ready to step back into a boxing ring.

“I cannot wait to fight Usyk, AJ. Whoever’s out there, I’m f****** you up. Because I am the baddest mother***** on the planet.”

What has Fury said about Joshua on Instagram

And in his most recent Instagram post, the champion announced that he has sent a contract to British boxing rival AJ.

“A few days ago I sent a draft contract to Anthony Joshua for a fight in September at Wembley Stadium,” he wrote.

“It’s a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ let’s give the world what they want to see.

“This time I’m not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. The ball is now on your side…”

The pair nearly fought back in 2021 before it was ruled that Deontay Wilder would receive his trilogy fight against Fury.

Joshua most recently fought in April this year, beating Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision.

And after the victory, AJ announced that he would welcome the chance to fight Fury for the belt.

“I try and provide for the fans, I know who the fans want - who do the fans want? They said Fury, yeah? The ball is in his court,” he said, as per Sky Sports.

“I would be 100 per cent honoured to compete for the WBC Championship of the world.

“I stand here and say that proudly, that would be an honour.

“Wherever you are, if you are listening, you know my management, you know my promoter, we've had dialogue before so let's continue this and hopefully we can get this done sooner rather than later. We aren't getting any younger.”