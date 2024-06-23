Highlights Tyson Fury has revealed he's watched the Oleksandr Usyk fight back numerous times, scoring it in the process.

The Gypsy King, who lost the fight on the scorecards, claims he won the fight 116-111, only giving the Ukrainian three rounds.

Fury was reflecting on the fight in a new video for his YouTube channel, and that's where he revealed his thoughts on the result.

The aftermath of arguably the fight of the year has died down, and very few arguments have sparked up since Oleksandr Usyk's victory against Tyson Fury was settled. A result written in the history books, the four titles unified once again with a rematch already in the works for the 21st of December. Most people have moved on from the result and are looking to the future.

However, Tyson Fury has decided to watch the fight back and provide his own perspective on the outcome, giving us an insight into how he would have scored the fight.

Fury suffered the first defeat of his professional career in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May and in a particularly unfortunate fashion considering how tight the fight was in the first place. Both fighters provided an entertaining match-up for the masses to enjoy. As the losing party, there is obviously going to be an injustice felt and the opportunity to learn from any mistakes made. In this case, Fury has gone out of his way to score the fight himself and, as a result, has given himself the victory.

How Tyson Fury Scored Oleksandr Usyk Fight

Fury had him down as winning the fight 116-111

Having lost the fight initially in a very close split decision, Fury decided on scoring the fight himself to see if the final result was fair and just. Having watched back the fight multiple times, he has claimed on his Furocity YouTube channel to be the righteous victor of the bout.

Tyson Fury's scorecard for Oleksandr Usyk fight Round Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk 1. 10 9 2. 10 9 3. 10 9 4. 10 9 5. 10 9 6. 10 9 7. 10 9 8. 9 10 9. 8 10 10. 9 10 11. 10 9 12. 10 9 Total 116 111

"I've watched the fight back lots of times and still got the same answer - I thought I won the fight. Usyk knows he didn't beat me... I thought I boxed the head right off of him for most of the rounds. He landed good punch in round eight and busted my nose. In round nine, he had a 10-8 round, and I gave him round 10. But other than that, I didn't give him any other rounds."

These arguably bold statements from Tyson Fury mean that, in his opinion, he won the bout 116-111, winning nine rounds to Usyk's three, compared to the tighter affair that was actually scored.

An entertaining fight it can be said, no matter the result, but to claim that one fighter dominated throughout is rather disrespectful to the fighter in question and the sport in general.

In addition to this, he had previously made some comments about how the fight was initially scored, although these were comments made in the heat of the moment and therefore should be treated as such.

Fury claimed: "I believe I won that fight. I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them. What can you do? It's one of the decisions in boxing. We both put on a good fight. Best we could do... I'll be back. I've got a rematch clause. We go back. Have a little rest up, spend some time with my family, and we go again."