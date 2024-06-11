Highlights Footage shows Tyson Fury escorted out of a bar for having "one drink too many" drinks.

In another clip, Fury can be seen stumbling over himself and seemingly hitting his head on a lamp post.

The footage follows the first loss of his pro boxing career as Oleksandr Usyk beat him in May. They are due to box a rematch in December.

Tyson Fury is seen on video being escorted out of a bar by security in Britain just weeks after losing the undisputed world heavyweight championship boxing match to European rival Oleksandr Usyk. Daily Mail reported Monday that it was because he had "one drink too many." The 35-year-old fights Usyk a second time in the same venue, the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 21 so he has quite some time to recover from any hangover.

Related Oleksandr Usyk Considering Huge Boxing Decision After Tyson Fury Win Oleksandr Usyk is considering huge boxing decision after beating Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury Escorted Out of a Bar

The heavyweight lost for the first time in his pro career on May 18

Fury, according to an anonymous Daily Mail source, had "one drink too many" at a bar in Morecombe, which is near where he lives in the north of England. Footage, which you can see below, shows Fury on unsteady legs as two security personnel help usher him out of the venue. Per The Sun, Fury was at the bar with friends and family. A second clip shows Fury stumbling over himself outside of the pub.

Watch the footage here:

Fury is Due to Return to The Ring in December

He'll fight Usyk for a second time back in Riyadh

Fury lost to Usyk last month in a split decision, surrendering his WBC heavyweight title, which Usyk added to his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts to become the undisputed champion in the division.

Usyk had a possible opportunity to finish the fight in the ninth, rather than eke out a split decision win, as he left the British heavyweight dazed on the canvas, with referee Mark Nelson administering a count rather than waving the fight off completely and thus awarding Usyk a victory via knockout.

According to Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT, Usyk out-landed Fury and was far more economical with his overall shots as he landed 170 punches from 407 thrown (41.8% accuracy) compared to Fury's 157 from 496 (31.7% accuracy). As if to underline how tough the fight was for Fury, Usyk's 170 punches on Fury smashed the previous record for most-landed shots (Otto Wallin landed 127 punches on Fury in 2019).

Fury gets the chance for revenge as it was announced on May 29 that the two fighters will compete in a rematch in the same city, in the same venue, on December 21. There are, currently, no other bouts confirmed for the Riyadh event, however, the Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh has no issue recruiting top tier talent to supplement his extraordinary shows in the region, and could call upon stars like Jai Opetaia, Francis Ngannou, Daniel Dubois, and Dmitri Bivol — all of whom have fought in Saudi Arabia before.