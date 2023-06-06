Tyson Fury has reignited his fighting trash talk with Francis Ngannou.

Fury and Ngannou have forever been linked with a fight ever since they talked it up on social media last year.

The chances of making a fight have recently increased with The Predator electing to depart the UFC after failing to agree a new deal.

His name was also brought back into the mix after Fury embroiled himself in a feud with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

The 'Gypsy King' would be a huge favourite going into any showdown given his experience in the boxing ring, but both fighters have different opinions.

Ngannou still wants Fury fight

The ex-UFC champion has regularly campaigned for a clash with Fury since they met in London last April.

And his manager Marquel Martin has insisted it could still be on the table, saying on the MMA Hour: “We go back and forth on that all the time.

“We’d love if one of the big fights present himself, but it seems like they’re kind of tied up. So I guess tune-up fight.

"Francis isn’t a traditional boxer, so every fight is a big fight. But I know Francis wants to challenge himself.

“Obviously, you see Deontay out there, Anthony Joshua out there, Tyson Fury out there, we’d love that matchup."

Fury sets new KO prediction

The WBC champion was dragged into a heated exchange on social media regarding Jon Jones this week.

And Ngannou was quick to hit back with a video of himself hitting a speed bag, captioned: "Anyway, I’ll be ready."

But Fury then commented on his own Instagram story, writing: "I'll have 15 pints [beer emojis] and still KO you big stiff tramp!"

Ngannou then had the final say, tweeting: "Stop talking, Tyson, and come try.

"I’m already doing you a favour using your gloves and your rules because of your limited skill set."

The 'Gypsy King' is unlikely to have a showdown with Ngannou this year due to his potential plan to get an undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Previously the pair have agreed on terms of a mixed-rules skillset, but the Cameroon star has stated his intentions to have a boxing fight.

He has saved room for an event this summer prior to any debut with MMA promotion PFL to whom he has signed to make his debut next year.

But the WBC champion is sooner likely to again offer Anthony Joshua a fight over Ngannou given the nature of their fierce rivalry.