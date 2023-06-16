Tyson Fury has done the most “Tyson Fury” thing possible in front of his mansion this week, embedding an absolutely monstrous Gypsy King logo onto his driveway.

The 34-year-old revealed on his Instagram account on Thursday that he had the huge Gypsy King logo embedded into the ground, complete with the boxer's branding and a crown at the top.

According to a report from The Sun, Fury has made 'a fortune' on getting the work done.

This is just another stunt to add to the long list of crazy ideas that the Gypsy King has had throughout his career.

Tyson Fury's huge logo on driveway

Taking to the comments of his Instagram post revealing the artwork, his wife Paris stated: “I was unsure at first, but gotta say think Tyson Fury made a statement backyard.”

Plenty of fans took to the comments of Paris' Instagram post, voicing their support and praise for both the idea and the workers, with one fan stating: "Amazing, Shout out to the workers for a belting job and working outside in this heat."

Another fan said: "Tyson doesn't need that to make a statement, looks so good though."

"If you work as hard as he does why not shout his success from the rooftops," was the reply from another of the Gypsy King's supporters.

It is reported that it took a team of workers 15 days in total, which included a full week of preparation and eight days of work to lay the resin and shift over 1,400 bags of gravel.

What is Tyson Fury currently up to?

The world champion has been in the news this week for revealing his dream plan to fight both Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night, stating on his Instagram story: "Here's a thought, How about this, how about I fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night, how about that? That's how much I value those two bums. Let's go, boys."

Many boxing fans are hoping that Fury instead is able to strike a deal to fight either Anthony Joshua in a much-awaited British clash, or Oleksander Usyk, in a fight to produce the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 22 years, with many fans of the sport disappointed that the heavyweight champion is yet to confirm his next fight and is rather looking at exhibition bouts.