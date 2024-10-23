Tyson Fury suffered a family tragedy just one day before his massive world heavyweight championship unification against boxing rival Oleksandr Usyk.

His wife, Paris Fury, was supposed to join him in Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Season event — arguably the biggest moment of his entire pro career, as the fight had all the major championships on the line and would crown a rare undisputed champ in the division. Against Usyk, Fury was taking on a two-weight boxing champion, and one of the very best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. Fury, though, knew something was up when Paris did not travel — and, he said, seemingly refused to tell him why.

Tyson Fury Suffered a Family Tragedy

Paris Fury was pregnant but miscarried

Paris, Tyson said, was six months pregnant back in mid-May, when the titles were on the line for the Usyk fight. She miscarried, though, and did not tell him until after the fight. Fury said it was tough as he felt like he wasn't there for his wife.

"I am not ­making excuses, but she was six months pregnant. It’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning. You have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country," he said, according to The Guardian.

"I could not be there for her at that moment, and that is tough for me. I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her."

Fury fights Usyk for a second time in Saudi Arabia on December 21, and came face-to-face with the Ukrainian in London on Wednesday.

STAT USYK FURY Total Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 By KO 14 24 Losses 0 1 Best Wins Briedis, Joshua (twice), and Fury Klitschko and Wilder (twice) Nationality Ukrainian British-Irish

Ahead of the media event, he spoke about the miscarriage.

"When she said she couldn’t come over, I knew there was a problem."

He said: "She usually comes out on fight week, but she had high blood pressure and couldn’t come. I asked her what was up and to tell me, but she wouldn’t. So I knew."

“I knew. I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother: ‘She’s lost that baby'. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew. When I got back, I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone, but she kept it to herself."

The chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, who has grown to become one of the most influenced figures in boxing by financing these massive events, offered to help, said Fury.

"Turki offered us a private jet to get around the high blood pressure and said he would bring the doctor with her. But when I knew she couldn’t fly, I knew there was a big problem."

"To go through that on your own isn’t good."

Fury kept reiterating that he's not offering the revelation as an excuse. "I don't think about that sort of stuff when I am in that fight," he said. "Nothing outside the ring matters, there is no emotion. Youi think about that stuff after."

He continued: "We have had miscarriages before. It happens. Will we have any more kids? I don’t know if she’s back to normal from that. It takes a lot of getting over.

"But no more of this morbid stuff now because I’ll break down in tears."