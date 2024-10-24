Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury revealed on Instagram that the pattern on his suit for his press conference with Oleksandr Usyk was made up of middle fingers.

Both fighters have been known for their theatrics in the past, and fireworks were expected as the pair faced off at London's Guildhall ahead of their much-anticipated rematch on the 21st of December. Instead, boxing fans were treated to a bizarre, subdued press conference, the highlights of which included Fury walking out to Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' and Usyk emerging dressed like Agent 47 from the 'Hitman' franchise carrying a black briefcase.

The Ukrainian also retrieved two photos from said briefcase and asked Fury to sign them, with the Gypsy King joking that he looked "like Shrek", as he obliged.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 undercard Serhii Bohachuk vs Israil Madrimov Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Dennis McCann vs Peter McGrail Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor

A few jokes aside, it was a particularly dull showing from Fury, who is well established as one of the best talkers in the industry and has produced some legendary performances at press conferences in the past.

Close

Ahead of his fight with Wladimir Klitschko, Fury pulled up to the venue in a bright yellow Lamborghini, emerged from the car dressed as Batman, and then moments after the press conference started, leaped over the table to wrestle with a man dressed as the Joker.

But, while the former heavyweight champion was not his fast-talking self and much of the attention was focused on the outfit worn by his opponent, the Gypsy King has revealed that the pattern on his suit was made up of middle fingers.

"It's all in the details," said Fury in an Instagram post. "See you in the Kingdom Agent 47 @usykaa because you're the one that's going to get Hitman."

Tyson Fury's Middle Finger Gesture Becoming Symbolic

He's got history of using his middle finger as a taunt

This isn't the first time that Fury has expressed himself using his middle finger, although it usually isn't so subtle. In 2022, he posted a video of himself celebrating the two-year anniversary of his first win over Deontay Wilder, where he called the American a "big old dosser", laughed and raised his middle finger.

Most recently, he flipped off the press while sporting a black eye when he returned from his controversial split decision win over Francis Ngannou.

Even Fury's son Adonis was caught cheekily giving the hand gesture in a photo taken during a family holiday, so perhaps the middle finger is becoming something of a Fury family trademark?