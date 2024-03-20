Highlights Jake Paul's choice to fight Mike Tyson has stirred controversy among fans and doctors, but Tyson Fury supports the bout.

Despite criticism, Fury views the fight as positive for the boxing world, highlighting the financial gain for both fighters.

Jake Paul's growth in boxing has been rapid, with only one loss in 10 fights.

Jake Paul continues to lay his path in the boxing world following announcing what could be deemed his biggest fight to date. The YouTube sensation has burst onto the scene with his fights and will next add legendary boxer Mike Tyson to his ever-growing list of opponents.

The announcement of Paul's fight with the 57-year-old has faced criticism from fans, who claim that Tyson is too old to be stepping into the ring for a fight now, especially with no headguards, and especially against someone who is 30 years his junior. Professional doctors have even got involved in the debate by warning Iron Mike of the risks he faces should he step into the ring come July.

Tyson Fury is one name who has spoken out in support of the fight, however, discussing the positive impact that the bout may have on the boxing scene, as well as mentioning the financial gain for both men.

“I think it’s fantastic for boxing. You’ve got a legend, and you’ve got a YouTube boxer who’s come into the game and blew it up. Who am I to say Mike Tyson or Jake Paul shouldn’t be boxing? Good luck to them."

"They’re both going to make a s*** tonne of money. Okay, the guy’s 57, but he’s the former undisputed heavyweight king. The other guy plays on his computer for a living and came into boxing a year ago. It’s a pretty even match. People say it’s s***, but I bet they still watch it.”

Jake Paul's Growth

The Paul brothers stepping into the world of combat sports was a decision that, at the time, seemed absurd to many. However, the pair have grown at an accelerated rate, with Jake's brother Logan holding the United States Championship in WWE after beating Rey Mysterio last year.

Jake went down a different path to his brother, opting for a more physical route in the boxing ring. Since his debut in 2020, the YouTube star has stepped into the ring eight more times, losing just once to Fury's brother Tommy. Most recently, Paul claimed a TKO victory against Ryan Bourland, but his most notable opponent so far would have to be Nate Diaz. The former UFC star made his pro boxing debut against Paul, with the 27-year-old taking a unanimous decision victory at Diaz's expense in August of last year.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jake Paul has had 10 fights, but has only gone 46 rounds.

The Support of the Gypsy King

The praise and support of someone who can quite easily be deemed the biggest name in boxing today will mean the world to The Problem Child. The 35-year-old sits at the pinnacle of modern boxing as he heads into his next fight with Oleksandr Usyk, so if he's vocal about his support and publicly backs it, maybe others will follow suit and get onboard with it as well.

Despite Paul's heated and personal beef with Fury's brother throughout most of the last two years, it is clear that the YouTube megastar has the support of The Gypsy King heading into his next clash.

The Impact on the Boxing World

One thing that cannot be argued is the impact that Paul's arrival has had on the boxing world, increasing interest in the sport by many due to his status within the YouTube community. Both brothers are growing by the day in combat sports, and Jake's fight with Tyson could see him in a similar position to his brother.

While Jake won't be winning a title should he beat Tyson, the fight will only continue to help him grow his name in the boxing ring. Logan beat one of the most iconic names in WWE history when he beat Rey Mysterio for the title, and a victory over Mike Tyson would be almost identical to that victory, the key difference being that Jake would do it on his own merits.

The status between the two of them can only continue to develop the boxing circuit as well as the WWE circuit, with both holding a huge status in the worlds from which they originate.

Key statistic taken from BoxRec.