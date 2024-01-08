Highlights Fellow boxer Shawn Porter believes Tyson Fury may withdraw from his fight with Oleksandr Usyk due to the anticipated difficulty.

Fury is known for being a showman and seeking fights that offer money, recognition, and less rigorous training.

Former champion Carl Froch also doubts that Fury will be ready for the February event and speculates that it may be pushed back to March.

Tyson Fury could 'pull out' of his historic fight with Oleksandr Usyk next month in Saudi Arabia, according to fellow professional boxer Shawn Porter, who doesn't think The Gyspy King would fancy going through 'the toughest night of his career.'

Fury is scheduled to face Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight showdown, which will see the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles all on the line. The fight is expected to take place on the 17th of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena, with an undisputed heavyweight champion to be crowned; the first since Lennox Lewis.

However, former WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter believes that Fury could withdraw from the fight mere weeks away, and he isn't the only one who thinks that either.

Shawn Porter discusses Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

"You look at a guy like Tyson Fury, a guy who has been around this track so many times," he told ProBox TV.

"I think that a fighter will get to a point where they see the hardest night ahead of them, and they're like, 'Man, I just had so many of those hard nights, I am not going to have that hard night.'

"What we know about Tyson Fury is that he is a showman, what we know about Tyson Fury is that he likes things to be his way or no way. Which is why he went after Francis Ngannou, because those are the kind of fights that he is looking for. He is looking for things that are going to give him the money and the recognition and the nights that he is not going to have to train hard for anymore."

Fury's last bout was against former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in October of last year, when many thought that the Cameroonian had somehow overcome The Gypsy King. However, the Brit managed to keep his undefeated status alive, winning the fight via split decision after going the full 10 rounds. Ngannou put in such an impressive performance on his boxing debut, however, he has earned a fight against Anthony Joshua.

Carl Froch also has his doubts

Another former champion who believes that Fury could pull out of the Usyk fight is Carl Froch. The former super middleweight champion said on his YouTube channel: "He's got a bit of timber on him, a bit of derby that he needs to reign in before the fight.

"I think it's going to be a tough one for Tyson to have a good Christmas and New Year, relax, and let his bald head down over Christmas and New Year. He's got a wonderful family, we've seen on Netflix. He's got a big family; his wife and seven children. So, he's going to want to relax and have a good time. Is he going to want to be training over Christmas and New Year, which he's going to have to do, if he's going to be ready for the February event? I'm not so sure, I've got a feeling that fight might get pushed back until March. You heard it here first. Hopefully it does happen in February.

"The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight for unification - for the heavyweight undisputed unification fight - has to happen. I'm optimistic it will, I've just got my reservations that it's going to happen in February," concluded Froch.