Highlights Tyson Fury has posted new footage of himself in training for his upcoming title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite it being just pad work, plenty of boxing fans have weighed in with their thoughts on how The Gypsy King looks ahead of the fight.

Fury vs Usyk will take place on the 18th of May.

Tyson Fury's latest training footage has left fans split on the WBC heavyweight champion's levels ahead of his undisputed title fight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

The two champions will face off against each other in the first unifying heavyweight title fight for 25 years on the 18th of May in Saudi Arabia. The bout was rescheduled after Fury pulled out of their original 17th of February date due to a nasty looking cut he suffered in sparring.

Fury will be looking to silence the doubters after a dismal showing in his last fight against boxing debutant Francis Ngannou. The Brit claimed a narrow split-decision victory over the Cameroonian despite being knocked down in the third round by the MMA star, who then got pummelled in convicning fashion by Fury's long-time rival Anthony Joshua.

Boxing fans are split on what they've seen from Fury

Ahead of the fight against the Ukrainian, Fury released some training footage of himself working on the pads on Tuesday, which left fans split. Some praised the shape he was in, while others were not so impressed. In the footage, The Gypsy King can be seen working with Bob Howard, who has a history of working with the Fury family, previously cornering Tommy and Roman Fury.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury's disclosed career earnings currently stand at $84,500,000.

Fury appeared to look sharp as he moved around with some tidy footwork while striking some clean combinations on the pads. Physically, Fury looked in fine shape as he did in the build up to the postponed February bout last month.

One X user, however, commented on his concern for the undefeated British heavyweight, saying: "Fury looks out of shape and maybe washed. Due to size, still 50-50, but with the odds, Usyk is now favourite. If Fury somehow wins, this victory will be up there with his win over Wladimir Klitschko."

"Fury looks in terrible condition, seriously overweight & sluggish. He's washed. The years & years of inactivity & drinking/partying/drugs have aged him drastically. There's no chance he'll fight Usyk in May. He'll pull out again. Another "injury" announcement is imminent," another fan wrote.

However, others were more impressed with what they saw from Fury in the training clip, so we will just have to wait and see what Tyson Fury turns up come the 18th of May.

Related Anthony Joshua Ranks the Greatest Heavyweight Boxers of All Time Joshua has ranked 23 of the greatest heavyweights in the history of the sport - including himself and some of his fiercest rivals.

Plenty of people were confident with the approach Fury is seemingly taking into the fight, with one fan commenting: "Going back to his old style. Light on his feet, loose and fast, responsibly defensive. That’s the Fury that can beat Usyk, not that Kronk front forward style."

The 35-year-old knows he will have to be at the top of his game if he is to become the unified heavyweight champion and overcome a fellow undefeated fighter in Usyk. The Ukrainian has made the step-up to heavyweight from cruiserweight seamlessly, defeating Anthony Joshua comfortably twice to claim championship gold.

If Fury was to be victorious, and again in a possible rematch, then a British mega fight would be on the cards after Joshua's impressive return to form with a spectacular KO victory over Ngannou getting fans excited about the prospect of the two locking horns. With the money on offer from Saudi Arabia, we may finally find out who is the best in British heavyweight boxing.

Key statistic taken from Tapology.